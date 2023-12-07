Heisman Trophy Power Rankings 2023: Which finalist wins it?
Michael Penix Jr., Bo Nix, Jayden Daniels, and Marvin Harrison Jr. were all named finalists for the 2023 Heisman Trophy. Let's rank the finalists in order of the most likely to win the award on Saturday, Dec. 9/
By Scott Rogust
What a college football regular season it has been. There were upsets galore and top teams dominating the opposition. This all culminated with Champions Week, where teams competed to win their respective conferences. That played a role in deciding who would be competing in the College Football Playoff or a New Year's Six bowl game.
When the dust settled following a chaotic Selection Sunday, which saw competitors for every bowl game get revealed, that meant bowl season was underway. With that, there is a bit of a wait until games will be played. But on Saturday, Dec. 9, the winner of the 2023 Heisman Trophy will be revealed at 8:00 p.m. ET on ESPN.
The Heisman is the most prestigious individual award in all of college football. It recognizes the most outstanding player in all of college football. While players are looking to help their team compete for a national title, winning the Heisman puts them on the same list as the legends of college football.
Earlier this week, the Heisman Trophy finalists were unveiled. Washington quarterback Michael Penix Jr., Oregon quarterback Bo Nix, LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels, and Ohio State wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. were all named finalists for the award. All four players will be in New York City for the ceremony to see if they will join some of the best college football players of all time on stage.
All season, we have power-ranked the top candidates to take home the Heisman. Since we are down to four, we're still going to rank who is the most likely to win the Heisman. WIthout further ado, take a look at which player will win the Heisman on Saturday.