Here's how much money Draymond Green will lose for choking Rudy Gobert
Draymond Green's suspension will have an impact on more than just the Warriors' performance on the court. In fact, it'll put quite the dent in Green's wallet.
On Wednesday, the league announced Draymond Green has been suspended for five games without pay for "escalating an on-court altercation" against the Timberwolves. NBA executive vice president Joe Dumars said in a statement that Green "forcibly" grabbed Rudy Govert around the neck "in an unsportsmanlike and dangerous manner." Dumars also said that Green's history of unsportsmanlike conduct played a role in the length of the suspension.
Klay Thomspon, Jaden McDaniels, and Rudy Gobert were all fined $25,000 for their involvement in the incident. Gobert spoke about this after the Timberwolves' game against the Suns on Wednesday night and sounded less than thrilled. He said:
"Every situation is different, but to me, that was more than just a reaction. That was a personal attack," Gobert said. "Me being fined when i was being a peacemaker, and i chose to keep my hands up while i was being assaulted, it's shameful. Shamerful. And i'm going to appeal that fine."
Draymond Green's suspension will cost him
If it makes Gobert feel better, that number pales in comparison to what Draymond Green stands to lose through those five games. ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski says Draymond Green will lose $769,970 with the five-game suspension.
This is Draymond Green's fifth career suspension. He was ejected in March of last season for getting 16 technical fouls. He's already been ejected from two games this season. In fact, Spotrac reports that Draymond Green has been fined $2.2 million throughout his career.
Not only will Draymond Green pay the price for his actions, he'll miss the Warriors' next five games, all of which are against Western Conference teams. At 6-6, the Warriors are tied with the Lakers for seventh place in the Western Conference. With that said, things are about to get very interesting in the West. With Green's suspension, the Warriors must now rely on other players to help them climb up the rankings while Draymond serves his punishment.