Heston Kjerstad a late scratch from Orioles lineup day after scary hit by pitch vs. Yankees
By Scott Rogust
UPDATE (2:52 p.m. ET): Heston Kjerstad was a late scratch for the Baltimore Oriole despite initially being listed in the starting lineup on Saturday. According to reporters, Kjerstad wasn't feeling 100 percent during pre-game warmups. So, Austin Hays will start in left field in Kjerstad's place.
The original story can be viewed below:
There is no love lost between the Baltimore Orioles and New York Yankees. Not only are both teams competing for first place in the AL East, but they have a history of players getting hit by pitches during head-to-head matchups. Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge notably got hit in the left hand by a pitch that sidelined him for a couple of games back in June. The Yankees responded by plunking star shortstop Gunnar Henderson in that same game and the game after.
This past Friday night, the Yankees held a 4-1 lead in the ninth inning while it was raining. Yankees closer Clay Holmes had an 0-2 advantage in the count against Orioles outfielder Heston Kjerstad. Holmes pitch would get away from him and hit Kjerstad directly in the helmet in a scary incident. Orioles manager Brandon Hyde was livid after the fact, as he yelled towards the Yankees dugout and bumped into catcher Austin Wells, resulting in both benches clearing. No punches were thrown, but there was pushing and shoving. Hyde was ejected from the game as a result of his actions.
After the game, Hyde said that Kjerstad was undergoing tests after taking a 98.6 mph sinker to the helmet. From there, Orioles fans wondered if Kjerstad would miss time.
On Saturday, the Orioles released their starting lineup for their matchup against the Yankees, and Kjerstad is batting sixth and playing in left field. The game starts at 4:05 p.m. ET.
Heston Kjerstad in lineup for Orioles on Saturday after getting hit by pitch in helmet the night prior
This is great news to see, considering how scary things looked after Kjerstad was hit directly in the helmet by a near 100 mph pitch.
Entering Saturday, Kjerstad has recorded a .314 batting average, a .417 on-base percentage, a .529 slugging percentage, three home runs, five runs, 12 RBI, and 16 hits in 51 at-bats (21 games).
After Kjerstad was hit in the helmet by the aforementioned pitch, Hyde directed his frustrations towards Holmes, who was trying to tell the outfielder that he wasn't intentionally plunking him. As Bryan Hoch of MLB.com points out, that caused coaches in the Yankees dugout to begin chirping at Hyde for making comments toward Holmes. That is when Hyde charged towards the Yankees dugout, resulting in both benches emptying quickly.
“I was just trying to tell Heston that I wasn’t trying to do it; I hope he’s all right,” Holmes said, h/t Hoch. “I saw Hyde mouthing some stuff. Some people didn’t like that, and things got heated.”
The good news is that Kjerstad is okay and will be starting the game. But now there is one storyline entering Saturday's matchup -- will the Orioles retaliate after the incident late Friday night?