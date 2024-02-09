Highest scoring Super Bowl in history: Scoring records for games, teams
With a potential shootout in store for Super Bowl LVIII, let's look at the highest-scoring games and team performances in Super Bowl history.
By Lior Lampert
Per FanDuel Sportsbook, the total for the Super Bowl LVIII clash between the San Francisco 49ers and Kansas City Chiefs is currently set at 47.5 points.
Last year’s Super Bowl between the Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles had an expected total of 51.5, which nearly went over by halftime.
The 49ers ranked second in the NFL in points per game in 2023 (28.9), meaning the Chiefs need to be prepared for a potential shootout if they want to defend their Super Bowl victory from last season and become the ninth team ever to win consecutive titles.
Between San Francisco’s dominant offense and the Chiefs being led by two-time MVP Award-winning quarterback Patrick Mahomes, we could be in store for a high-scoring affair.
Let’s assess the highest scoring records for games and teams in Super Bowl history ahead of the big game.
Highest scoring Super Bowls in history
Super Bowl
Score
Total Points
XXIX
San Francisco 49ers 49, San Diego Chargers, 26
75
LII
Philadelphia Eagles 41, New England Patriots 33
74
LVII
Kansas City Chiefs 38, Philadelphia Eagles
73
The 49ers concluded the 1994 season by routing the then-San Diego Chargers in Super Bowl XXIX, winning 49-26. Quarterback Steve Young earned Super Bowl MVP honors to the tune of 325 passing yards and six touchdown passes.
In Super Bowl LII, legendary quarterback Tom Brady and the New England Patriots scored 33 points, but it was not enough to take down the Philadelphia Eagles and backup quarterback Nick Foles – who filled in for the injured Carson Wentz.
The Eagles are a repeat offender on this list, with last year’s clash between the Chiefs and Philly rounding out the three highest-scoring games in Super Bowl history.
Eagles signal-caller Jalen Hurts had one of the greatest statistical performances in the history of the big game, Mahomes and Kansas City pulled out the victory.
Highest scoring Super Bowl outing by one team in a Super Bowl
Super Bowl
Team
Points
XXXIV
San Francisco 49ers
55
XXXVII
Dallas Cowboys
52
XXIX
San Francisco 49ers
49
Of the three highest-scoring Super Bowls in NFL history, only team single-team output cracks this list.
The 49ers scoring 49 points against the Chargers in Super Bowl XXIX is the third-highest scoring performance by one team in a Super Bowl, but they also hold the record for most points scored by a single team in the big game thanks to their 55-point outburst in Super Bowl XXXIV against the Denver Broncos.
To cap off the 1992 season, Hall of Fame quarterback Troy Aikman threw four touchdowns in the 52-17 Super Bowl XXXIV blowout victory over the Buffalo Bills to secure the first title of his illustrious career.
With two high-octane offenses set to face off in Super Bowl LVIII, could we see another all-time scoring performance?