Historical stats show why J.J. Redick would be a huge gamble for the Lakers
By Curt Bishop
The Los Angeles Lakers lost to the Denver Nuggets in the Western Conference quarterfinals and subsequently dismissed head coach Darvin Ham, ending his two-year run at the helm.
Los Angeles is now in search of a new head coach, and there are several options on the table for the team.
One such option is J.J. Redick, who is currently serving as an NBA analyst on ESPN. However, that might be a major gamble for the Lakers, who are desperate to take the next step as a contending team.
This is because so few players have actually turned out to be effective coaches, with Steve Kerr, Jason Kidd, and Doc Rivers being notable exceptions. Stats show how hard it actually is for a former player to become a solid coach, especially with no prior coaching experience
Stats show Redick would be huge gamble for Lakers
At the very least, the Lakers would be getting somebody who is capable of holding everybody in the locker room accountable. But the Lakers are a team that expects to win now, meaning there wouldn't be much time for Redick to grow into an effective coach.
That's not to say it can't be done, but if Los Angeles wants to win now, they'll need somebody experienced. Kerr is the only player-turned coach since 1980 that hasn't been fired or later stepped down at a certain point, and the Lakers need certainty.
Somebody like Mike Budenholzer might make more sense for the Lakers, as he had success during his tenure with the Milwaukee Bucks, leading them to an NBA title in 2021.
For now, Redick is likely not the best option for the Lakers as far as replacing Ham and getting the team back on track after two consecutive playoff exits at the hands of the Nuggets.
We'll see if Redick ultimately lands a coaching job, but the time is likely not now for him to take the job with the Lakers, a team that is expected to contend next season.