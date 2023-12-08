Hot seat watch: Bucks veterans seem fed up with Adrian Griffin
Adrian Griffin is already in danger of losing the Bucks' locker room and faced an angry confrontation after Milwaukee was eliminated by the Pacers from the NBA In-Season Tournament.
According to Chris Haynes of Bleacher Report, the Bucks' locker room had a heated discussion after their loss in the NBA In-Season Tournament to the Pacers. A long-term veteran in the locker room, Bobby Portis seemed to challenge their coach and his offensive playcalling after head coach Adrian Griffin blamed the loss on poor rebounding.
Per Haynes: "As one of the leaders of the team, Portis continued on voicing his concerns. Griffin welcomed the criticism and acknowledged he could do a better job being more aggressive with his play-calling, sources say. The nine-year veteran explained that it's a two-way street: direction is needed and then it's up to the players to execute, sources say."
Griffin's seat with the team is getting a little warm. They didn't start the season burning hot to start the season due to bad defense and not being able to adjust to their new superstar, Damian Lillard. Things have improved and they've been one of the best teams in the East of late. But Griffin has also been seen arguing with Giannis during a game and the team's veterans already had to convince him to change up their defensive scheme.
With the early defensive issues and some chemistry issues, it's worth asking how hot Adrian Griffin's seat is.
Will Adrian Griffin be the first NBA coach to be fired?
While the coach seat isn't flaming hot so far, Griffin clearly hasn't been doing a perfect job to start the season. To be fair, this is Griffin's first season coaching the team and the team is adjusting to both his schemes and the addition of Lillard.
It's is perfectly fair to let this talented Bucks team try to take over the offense in the final minutes. This is a team that has two All-NBA players in their primes and any coach shouldn't be destroyed for letting those players taking control of the offense.
Still going forward, the Bucks should be running a lot more structured plays if this team wants to go far this season. If the team wants to win a title, Griffin will need to make the right coaching decisions.