Houston Astros fans bash Carlos Correa on Twitter ahead of ALDS
Some Houston Astros fans bashed Carlos Correa ahead of his highly-anticipated playoff reunion in ALDS.
By Mark Powell
Minnesota Twins shortstop Carlos Correa will return to Houston in the ALDS in the latest version of baseball cinema. The former Astros star who was at the center of the Astros 2017 World Series team had plenty to say on the subject after Minnesota cemented its spot in the next round following a win over the Toronto Blue Jays.
"I tell everybody, this reminds me of the 2015 Astros...that's how I feel about this squad right now. You look at our young players, we're gonna be here for a long time," Correa said.
Correa made said comparison as this young Twins team is finally rounding into form. While playing in the mediocre AL Central certainly helped matters, they proved they belong with a routine dispatching of the AL East's Jays on Wednesday.
Astros fans bash Carlos Correa
That 2015 Houston Astros team lost in the ALDS to the eventual World Series champion Kansas City Royals, who defeated the NL's New York Mets in five games. For Houston, it symbolized the start of a modern baseball dynasty, or so they thought, with Correa at the center of it all.
Nearly 10 years later and the Astros 2017 World Series title has been dragged through the mud thanks to the sign-stealing scandal. Correa is a Minnesota Twin. Times have changed some, though the Astros remain a clear example of longevity as a baseball powerhouse.
While Correa meant nothing but respect in his comments, some Houston fans took it the wrong way, and cannot wait to greet their former shortstop with boos next round.
At the end of the day, Correa is an opponent just like any other. While he may receive some brief cheers in Game 1, all Astros fans really want is victory.
To do that, Houston will have to send Correa home for the winter.