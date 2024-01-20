4 Astros stars who may not be back in 2025 thanks to Josh Hader's record deal
The Houston Astros signed Josh Hader to a long-term contract this week, making him the highest-paid reliever in MLB. However, that could be bad news for some Astros stars.
By Mark Powell
1. Kyle Tucker may not be back with Astros in 2025
Prior to the start of the MLB offseason, FanSided MLB Insider Robert Murray considered extensions for the Astros core -- namely Kyle Tucker -- to be one of the more important items on the Astros list. As mentioned above, Houston has not made it a priority, which could come back to haunt them.
"The Astros and Tucker have had conversations about an extension in the past, league sources tell FanSided, but the price to extend the star outfielder will be expensive. Really expensive. But Tucker is not represented by Boras — he’s represented by Excel — and they have a history of doing extensions if the right offer presents itself, so this could be one to watch this winter," Murray wrote.
Tucker was an All-Star, a Silver Slugger and finished fifth in NL MVP voting last season. If he backs that performance up with another strong season, Houston will have a tough time out-bidding the competition come the winter of 2026, when Tucker is set to become a free agent.
The one benefit the Astros have is time. Tucker isn't a free agent next winter, unlike Altuve and Bregman. However, if both veterans leave, Houston has a choice to make -- do they enter next season with Tucker under contract for one more year? Should they pay Tucker as much as he wants despite the team potentially taking a step back without Altuve and Bregman? Or should Houston embrace another rebuild and trade Tucker for a haul?
My money would be on the latter, in that scenario.