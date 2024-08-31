How long is WWE Bash in Berlin 2024? Runtime for first-ever PLE in Germany
Bash in Berlin marks WWE's first premium live event since SummerSlam earlier this month, where several championships changed hands, reshaping the landscape heading into the fall. That will start to play out Saturday afternoon when a new titleholder makes his first defense and other new rivalries take precedence.
Gunther and Randy Orton will face off in a rematch from King of the Ring, where The Ring General controversially secured a victory to earn a World Heavyweight Championship match at SummerSlam, which he won. Now, they meet again, but this time with gold on the line.
Kevin Owens will challenge Cody Rhodes for the WWE Championship at Bash in Berlin, pitting two allies against each other. The American Nightmare has been a steady champion since winning the title at WrestleMania 40, though he's still seeking that defining moment of his reign. This match with Owens presents an opportunity to create it.
Former and current members of The Judgment Day collide in a mixed-gender match as Damian Priest and Rhea Ripley team up to face Dominik Mysterio and Liv Morgan. This match is all about revenge, with the Terror Twins seeking to settle the score against their former stablemates who haven't treated them kindly.
It's important to note that since the event will be taking place in Germany, the show will air much earlier in the United States. The main card is set to begin at 1:00 p.m. ET. You might be wondering, how long will Bash in Berlin run?
WWE Bash in Berlin run time and show length
With the kickoff show starting at 11:00 a.m. ET, WWE Bash in Berlin is scheduled to run for a total of six hours. Peacock, NBC’s streaming service and the exclusive home for all WWE premium live events in the United States, lists the main event's runtime at six hours on the WWE Bash in Berlin page, with the main show beginning at 1:00 p.m. ET.
While there’s always a chance the main card could extend beyond its scheduled time, with only five matches confirmed as of now, the event may conclude on time, barring any unexpected lengthy segments.