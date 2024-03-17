How many ACC teams made the NCAA Tournament?
In what can only be described as a down year for the ACC, how many teams made the tournament?
By Mark Powell
It's a down year for the ACC, as a very limited number of teams are expected to make the NCAA Tournament. With Selection Sunday upon us, exactly how many ACC teams will make a cameo in March Madness?
NC State won the ACC Tournament, so they are guaranteed a spot they otherwise would not have received, as Joe Lunardi listed the Wolfpack in his Next 4 Out prior to the ACC Tournament title game. Yet, a win over their in-state rivals propeled NC State into the field, and may have earned head coach Kevin Keatts a contract extension.
The usual suspects, Duke and North Carolina, will also make the field. North Carolina competed with the likes of Tennessee, Arizona and Iowa State for the final No. 1 seed all week. Duke lost their first ACC Tournament game to NC State, with the Wolfpack getting through a gauntlet postseason schedule unscathed thus far.
Five teams from the ACC made the NCAA Tournament.
- North Carolina Tar Heels: No. 1 seed, West
- Duke Blue Devils: No. 4 seed, South
- Clemson Tigers: No. 6 seed, West
- Virginia Cavaliers: No. 10 seed [First Four], Midwest
- NC State: No. 11 seed, South
North Carolina, Duke and Clemson received at-large bids thanks to their impressive resumés, while the NC State Wolfpack is also in the field after making a surprising run to win the ACC Tournament. Virginia surprised many by making it in as a play-in team.
Teams such as Pittsburgh and Wake Forest were unfortunately left out of the field, and there is a loud contingent of fans arguing each team was snubbed. Pittsburgh perhaps had the best argument of the three, as they defeated Virginia and Wake Forest in the past month, finished fourth in the conference and pushed North Carolina in their ACC Semifinal matchup before faltering late. Tar Heels coach Hubert Davis even argued that Pitt should be a tourney team.
While the SEC, Big 12 and Big Ten dominate the field, the typically-strong ACC is lacking in numbers this March.