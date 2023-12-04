How many Big 12 teams made bowl games in 2023? Schedule, dates and full list
The Big 12 will have several bowl game participants. Here's the full list.
The Big 12 will look quite different in 2024. On the precipice of their move to the SEC, the Texas Longhorns won the Big 12 championship game and earned a shocking College Football Playoffs berth in the process.
Now the No. 3 team in the country, Texas will face the No. 2 Washington Huskies for a chance to compete for the title. That sets the stage for an exciting final hurrah for the current iteration of the Big 12.
The college football bowl schedule will stretch from mid-December all the way through early January. If you're keen to watch some Big 12 football over the holidays, the opportunities will be plentiful.
How many Big 12 teams made bowl games?
Nine Big 12 teams won six games to become bowl-eligible. That ties a conference record. Here's the full list.
- No. 3 Texas Longhorns (12-1)
- No. 12 Oklahoma Sooners (10-2)
- No. 20 Oklahoma State Cowboys (9-4)
- No. 25 Kansas State Wildcats (8-4)
- West Virginia Mountaineers (8-4)
- Kansas Jayhawks (8-4)
- Iowa State Cyclones (7-5)
- UCF Golden Knights (6-6)
- Texas Tech Red Raiders (6-6)
Big 12 bowl schedule: Dates, times, where to watch
While the obvious focus will be on Texas' appearance in a New Year's Six game, all nine teams listed above will participate in bowls. The first takes place on Dec. 16, with the final coming on Jan. 1, 2024.
Here's the full schedule.
Who plays in the Radiance Technologies Independence Bowl?
- Matchup: Texas Tech (6-6) vs. California (6-6)
- Date: Saturday, Dec. 16
- Start Time: 9:15 PM E.T.
- Location: Shreveport, LA
- TV Channel: ESPN
Texas Tech was slaughtered, 57-7, in their season finale against Texas. This marks a prime opportunity to bounce back against a comparably talented Pac-12 team.
Who plays in the Union Home Mortgage Gasparilla Bowl?
- Matchup: UCF (6-6) vs. Georgia Tech (6-6)
- Date: Friday, Dec. 22
- Start Time: 6:30 PM E.T.
- Location: Tampa, FL
- TV Channel: ESPN
UCF beat Tech 27-10 last season, so there's recent history here. The Yellowjackets are a competitive bunch, but the Knights have the potential to assert dominance.
Who plays in the Guaranteed Rate Bowl?
- Matchup: Kansas (8-4) vs. UNLV (9-4)
- Date: Tuesday, Dec. 26
- Start Time: 9:00 PM E.T.
- Location: Phoenix, AZ
- TV Channel: ESPN
What a season for Kansas. The football program is back on solid ground, with a signature win over Oklahoma standing as their most impressive achievement in years. UNLV lost the Mountain West championship to Boise State, 44-20. This should be a Jayhawks victory.
Who plays in the Duke’s Mayo Bowl?
- Matchup: West Virginia (8-4) vs. North Carolina (8-4)
- Date: Wednesday, Dec. 27
- Start Time: 5:30 PM E.T.
- Location: Charlotte, NC
- TV Channel: ESPN
Frankly, it's a bit disrespectful to make North Carolina play in the Duke's Mayo Bowl. But, the Tar Heels will essentially have home field advantage for what profiles as a competitive ACC-Big 12 matchup.
Who plays in the TaxAct Texas Bowl?
- Matchup: No. 20 Oklahoma State (9-4) vs. Texas A&M (7-5)
- Date: Wednesday, Dec. 27
- Start Time: 9:00 PM E.T.
- Location: Houston, TX
- TV Channel: ESPN
Oklahoma State was embarrassed by Texas in the Big 12 championship game, so naturally, another Texas team awaits in the literal Texas Bowl. Of course, there's quite a competitive gap between Texas and their counterparts in A&M. The Aggies recently fired their coach, so the Cowboys should have the upper hand.
Who plays in the Pop-Tarts Bowl?
- Matchup: No. 25 Kansas State (8-4) vs. No. 18 NC State (9-3)
- Date: Thursday, Dec. 28
- Start Time: 5:45 PM E.T.
- Location: Orlando, FL
- TV Channel: ESPN
Kansas State gets rewarded for their strong season with a top-25 matchup in Disney World. The Wolfpack are no joke. This could be one of the better matchups of bowl season.
Who plays in the Valero Alamo Bowl?
- Matchup: No. 12 Oklahoma (10-2) vs. No. 14 Arizona (9-3)
- Date: Thursday, Dec. 28
- Start Time: 9:15 PM E.T.
- Location: San Antonio, TX
- TV Channel: ESPN
With the Pac-12's dying breath, we are treated to an exciting top-15 matchup in the Alamo Bowl. Oklahoma lost to Kansas and, more upsettingly, to Oklahoma State in what qualifies as a solid, if ultimately a little disappointing season under Brent Venables. A win over Arizona would provide a lot of positive momentum going into the offseason, though.
Who plays in the AutoZone Liberty Bowl?
- Matchup: Iowa State (7-5) vs. Memphis (9-3)
- Date: Friday, Dec. 29
- Start Time: 3:30 PM E.T.
- Location: Memphis, TN
- TV Channel: ESPN
Iowa State gets to face Memphis, in Memphis. The road challenge should be overcome by the talent disparity in the Cyclones' favor, but the Tigers will have a chip on their shoulder and the benefit of no travel.
Who plays in the Allstate Sugar Bowl?
- Matchup: No. 3 Texas (12-1) vs. No. 2 Washington (13-0)
- Date: Monday, Jan. 1
- Start Time: 8:45 PM E.T.
- Location: New Orleans, LA
- TV Channel: ESPN
Washington has been an absolute buzzsaw in the Pac-12, beating Oregon a second time to claim their conference championship. Texas won the Big 12 and has a signature win over No. 4 Alabama. Quinn Ewers and Michael Penix will both be making their cases to NFL scouts in NOLA. My pick? Texas.