How many Big Ten teams made the NCAA Tournament?
Can the Big Ten take it all the way in the NCAA Tournament?
The Big Ten Tournament ended with the Illinois Fighting Illini on top, beating the Wisconsin Badgers 93-87 in an offensive showcase. The leader was Terrence Shannon Jr., who dropped 34 points on 15 shots in a mesmerizing display of pull-up jumpers and vicious downhill attacks.
Of course, the regular season title belongs to Purdue. The Boilermakers will represent the Big Ten as a No. 1 seed in the big dance, again. It has become something of a routine for Purdue to dominate in the regular season before crumbling under pressure on the tournament stage, but hey, maybe 2024 is different. Zach Edey, soon-to-be two-time National Player of the Year, certainly wants to end his historic college career on a positive note.
It has been a somewhat middling season over for Big Ten basketball, with several typical powerhouses — Michigan, Michigan State, Ohio State — all in a period of waning. But, despite a few fickle blue bloods, the conference will be well-represented in the NCAA Tournament.
How many Big Ten teams are in the 2024 NCAA Tournament?
In total, the Big Ten will have six teams in the 2024 NCAA Tournament.
- Purdue Boilermakers: No. 1 seed, Midwest
- Illinois Fighting Illini: No. 3 seed, East
- Wisconsin Badgers: No. 5 seed, South
- Nebraska Cornhuskers: No. 8 seed, South
- Northwestern Wildcats: No. 9 seed, East
- Michigan State Spartans: No. 9 seed, West
Get your printable March Madness Bracket here.
Michigan State is the only semi-surprise here. The Spartans were on the bubble per ESPN's Joe Lunardi, but managed to squeeze into a No. 9 seed. Tom Izzo's program has earned the benefit of the doubt over the years, so it's hardly shocking to see MSU on this stage.
Illinois is the safest title bet here, depending on how much your confidence in Purdue has diminished after past March Madness flameouts. Shannon is a bonafide perimeter star, while Marcus Domask and Coleman Hawkins have both been on this stage before. Illinois has shot-making for days, a solid defensive backbone, and the versatility to win games by playing a variety of styles.
Wisconsin picked up some positive momentum in the conference tournament. Nebraska is sitting comfortably too, spearheaded by a great coach in Fred Hoiberg and the undeniable scoring prowess of Keisei Tominaga.
As for Purdue, it feels right for this to be the year that Matt Painter's crew finally breaks through. Zach Edey is bound for the NBA Draft in a couple months. He has been one of the most dominant forces in recent college basketball history. He deserves to lead a deep run before his time is up. But, based on last season's loss to No. 16 Farleigh Dickinson, one shouldn't place too much faith in this Purdue team.
No. 1 Purdue will face the winner of Montana State and Grambling in the first round.
Illinois, a No. 3 seed, will face No. 14 Morehead State.
Wisconsin, a No. 5 seed, will face No. 12 Samford.
Nebraska, a No. 8 seed, will face No. 9 New Mexico.
Northwestern, a No. 9 seed, will face No. 8 Florida Atlantic.
Michigan State, a No. 9 seed, will face No. 8 Mississippi State.