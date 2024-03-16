Printable March Madness bracket 2024: Fill out your NCAA Tournament bracket
Get your 2024 March Madness bracket to make your picks for the NCAA Tournament!
Few things hit quite as joyously as the feeling of printing out and filling out a March Madness bracket. Sure, that joy might turn to anguish in just a few short days after Selection Sunday when upsets start to bust your bracket and you feel like there's no shot that you're going to win your pool. That still doesn't diminish that college basketball's NCAA Tournament is one of the best times of each year in sports.
The field of 68 that populates the March Madness bracket should be one of the most entertaining that we've seen in recent memory. Yes, there are the obvious contenders in the 2024 NCAA Tournament, most notably Purdue, UConn and Houston, who have jockeyed for position as the top three teams in the country all season. But even with some potentially great teams bound for the NIT instead of the NCAA Tournament, college hoops fans should be prepared for some great action.
After all, what's better than seeing a giant be slayed in sports? That may be the case for March Madness with those top three teams, but there are so many other programs making the field that will have a great chance of pulling off an upset and making a run.
Who will be your Cinderella for this year's tournament? Which favorite will you have getting upset early? You won't know until you get your 2024 March Madness bracket!
March Madness bracket 2024
To access the March Madness bracket to print it out, simply click on the bracket to be taken to an isolated page.
As mentioned, there was very little drama for the No. 1 seeds in the NCAA Tournament coming into Champ Week and the bevy of conference tournaments. Barring disaster, the Purdue Boilermakers, UConn Huskies and Houston Cougars were all locks to be the top three seeds as the trio of programs all separated themselves throughout the regular season. They continued to do so in conference tournaments.
Beyond that, it was really a battle for the four No. 1 seeds. North Carolina secured that title, though, simply by making the ACC Tournament final as Tennessee and Arizona, the two likeliest challengers to the Tar Heels for the last No. 1 seed, bowed out of the SEC and Pac-12 Tournaments early, respectively.
March Madness schedule 2024: Dates, times for every round
March Madness Round
Dates and Times (ET)
TV Channels
First Four
March 19-20 (6:30 and 9 p.m.)
TruTV
First Round
March 21-22 (Noon-9:55 p.m.)
CBS, TBS, TNT, TruTV
Second Round
March 23-24 (Noon-9:55 p.m.)
CBS, TBS, TNT, TruTV
Sweet 16
March 28-29 (7, 7:30, 9:30, 10 p.m.)
CBS, TBS
Elite Eight
March 30-31 (Saturday - 6 and 8:30 p.m. | Sunday - 2 and 4:55 p.m.)
Saturday: TBS, Sunday: CBS
Final Four
April 6 (6 and 8:30 p.m.)
TBS
National Championship
April 8 (9 p.m.)
TBS
The First Four will get things started not long after Selection Sunday on Tuesday and Wednesday in Dayton, OH. Thereafter, we'll get into the always wild and upset-filled first weekend when games will last throughout the day starting at Noon and going until midnight or after ET. Those games will all be broadcast on the CBS family of networks with CBS, TBS, TNT and TruTV all offering coverage.
One big change for March Madness 2024 is the Final Four and National Championship Game being broadcast on TBS instead of CBS this year. It will still be traditional coverage, though minus Jim Nantz, but we'll still see the same attention paid to it this year.
Who won March Madness last year, 2023?
The UConn Huskies won the national championship in the 2023 NCAA Tournament under head coach Dan Hurley with Adama Sanogo winning the Final Four's Most Outstanding Player honors. UConn entered March Madness as a No. 4 seed in the West Region (No. 19 overall), ultimately proving itself time and again with wins over Saint Mary's, Arkansas, and Gonzaga to make the Final Four where they dispatched Miami and the San Diego State in the National Championship Game.
This was the fifth title in program history for UConn, all five of which have come since 1999.
Last 10 March Madness winners and Final Four Most Outstanding Players
Year
National Champion
Most Outstanding Player
2023
UConn Huskies
Adama Sanogo
2022
Kansas Jayhawks
Ochai Agbaji
2021
Baylor Bears
Jared Butler
2019
Virginia Cavaliers
Kyle Guy
2018
Villanova Wildcats
Donte DiVincenzo
2017
North Carolina Tar Heels
Joel Berry II
2016
Villanova Wildcats
Ryan Arcidiacono
2015
Duke Blue Devils
Tyus Jones
2014
UConn Huskies
Shabazz Napier
2013
Louisville Cardinals*
Luke Hancock
*Louisville's 2013 national championship has officially been vacated due to serious NCAA infractions and subsequent penalties handed down to the program and forcing Rick Pitino out of the Cardinals job.
Over the past 10 tournaments -- the tournament was canceled in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic -- there has been a decent amount of parity with national champions in March Madness, including a couple of rival blue bloods with UNC (2017) and Duke (2015) cutting down the nets.
More notably, though, we have seen two multi-time champions over the last 10 March Madness tournaments, Villanova and UConn. The Huskies, as mentioned, have an opportunity with Dan Hurley to make it three titles in the last 10 tournaments if they can go back-to-back with another championship in 2024.