The Heisman Trophy is one of the greatest awards in sports, but undeniably the pinnacle of individual achievement in college football. With only 89 total winners in the sport's history, though, the proverbial Heisman House is an exclusive club with only the best of the best getting in.
One of the greatest Heisman Trophy winners in recent history came back in 2019 when Joe Burrow went on a remarkable run with the LSU Tigers to capture the award in a runaway. It was arguably the greatest single-season performance we've seen from a quarterback in the history of the sport.
And in the 2023 season, another LSU quarterback, Jayden Daniels, followed in his footsteps. Though he didn't have the 60-touchdown season that Burrow put forth, he recorded 50 total touchdowns on the year for the Tigers while going on to capture the Heisman Trophy.
How many LSU players have won the Heisman Trophy?
Daniels is just the third LSU player in college football history to win the Heisman Trophy, joining Joe Burrow (2019) and the first winner in the program, Billy Cannon, who won the award back in 1959.
With Daniels' win, LSU joins Army, Auburn, Florida, Florida State, Michigan and Nebraska as programs that have three Heisman winners in school history. That puts the Tigers among the most in college football history. Only five programs ever have more winners than LSU following Daniels' win.
Alabama has produced four Heisman Trophy winners while Notre Dame, Ohio State and Oklahoma have given us an astounding seven winners. The USC Trojans officially have seven Heisman winners in program history, but real fans know that they actually lead all-time with eight because Reggie Bush was wrongfully stripped of his award.