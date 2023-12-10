Jayden Daniels wins the 2023 Heisman Trophy: CFB media's best memes and tweets
Not that there was much drama heading into Saturday night's ceremony, but LSU Tigers quarterback Jayden Daniels has been named the 2023 Heisman Trophy winner.
Daniels bested the other finalists representing their teams in New York on Saturday night in Oregon QB Bo Nix, Washington QB Michael Penix Jr. and Ohio State WR Marvin Harrison Jr. to capture the award. Many expected it as he was a heavy favorite (last listed as -1400 to win per oddsmakers), but until he got the trophy in his hands, it wasn't real.
What Daniels did in the 2023 season was exceptionally real, though.
Even with LSU going 9-3, it was Daniels who led them to that mark with his superhuman efforts in spite of a lacking Tigers defense this year. He finished the season throwing for 3,812 yards, 40 touchdowns and just four interceptions while completing 72.2 percent of his passes. But what set him apart was that he also did it with his legs, rushing for 1,134 yards and 10 touchdowns on the season well, arguably the greatest LSU quarterback season outside of Joe Burrow, which is rare company.
And for that, Daniels is now a Heisman Trophy winner... and deservedly so.
Jayden Daniels wins 2023 Heisman Trophy: Best memes and tweets
Following the announcement of his victory in New York City's Lincoln Center on Saturday night, college football media members and fans reacted in celebration of the huge win.
Daniels is only the third player in LSU Tigers history to win the Heisman Trophy and deservedly so. For as good as Nix, Penix and Harrison Jr. were this season -- and even playing for better teams this season, the LSU quarterback was a cut above.
The award is about individual excellence and the most outstanding player in college football. No one who watched Jayden Daniels this season could argue that he didn't hit those qualifiers in the 2023 season... and then some.