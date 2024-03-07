How many national championships has South Carolina, Dawn Staley won?
Dawn Staley has built a college basketball dynasty in South Carolina since she was hired.
Dawn Staley is in her 16th year as South Carolina's head coach. At 53, she is a Hall of Fame point guard who guided the United States to three Olympic gold medals as a player and one as a coach.
Staley is much more than just a basketball coach.
Dawn Staley's accomplishments with the Gamecocks
In Staley's 15 seasons coaching the Gamecocks, she led the team to two national championships — in 2017 and 2022. She has also led the team to the third-longest active streak in the nation of being in the AP Top 25, every week since Dec. 10, 2012.
Her resume doesn't stop there: She has five NCAA Final Fours in the last eight tournaments, six 30-win seasons, seven SEC regular-season championships, seven SEC Tournament titles, and 38 straight weeks ranked No. 1 in the AP Poll, just the third program to do so in back-to-back seasons.
The Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame inducted Staley as a part of the Class of 2013.
The Gamecocks overall accomplishments
The Gamecocks have been one of the top programs in the country for the last century.
The program's national championships came in 2017 and 2022. But they have five Final Fours and have been crowned the SEC conference champions 13 times in the regular season and 10 in the conference tournament.
In the 43 seasons of the Gamecocks, their overall record is 884-447, with a winning percentage of 66 percent.
This season, they are coming off back-to-back perfect regular seasons with the hopes of joining the perfect season club in the postseason.