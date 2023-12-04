How many Pac-12 teams made bowl games in 2023? Schedule, dates and full list
Here's a look at the full bowl game schedule for Pac-12 teams.
The Pac-12 certainly went out with a bang. The Washington Huskies beat the Oregon Ducks 34-31 in the conference championship game. A classic shootout and a suitable bon voyage to the crème de la crème of the Pac-12. The conference will look vastly different next season. The future of the Pac-12 as an entity has never been more uncertain.
For now, however, Pac-12 fans can enjoy a full bowl slate. Washington, the No. 2 team in the College Football Playoffs, will demand national attention in a New Year's Six Bowl. Meanwhile, Oregon and a robust collection of teams who eclipsed the six-win mark will also get a crack at postseason football.
With games starting in mid-December and stretching all the way through the calendar turn, here's a breakdown of the entire Pac-12 bowl schedule.
How many Pac-12 teams made bowl games in 2023?
Eight Pac-12 teams will participate in bowl games this season.
- No. 2 Washington Huskies (13-0)
- No. 8 Oregon Ducks (11-2)
- No. 14 Arizona Wildcats (9-3)
- No. 19 Oregon State Beavers (8-4)
- Utah Utes (8-4)
- USC Trojans (7-5)
- UCLA Bruins (7-5)
- California Golden Bears (6-6)
Pac-12 bowl schedule: Dates, times, where to watch
The Pac-12 bowl schedule kicks off on Dec. 16, with a couple early matchups for UCLA and Cal. It concludes on Jan. 1, 2024, when Washington and Oregon party in the New Year's Six.
USC, Arizona, Oregon State, Oregon, and of course, Washington will all face ranked opponents.
Here's the full schedule.
Who plays in the Starco Brands LA Bowl hosted by Gronk?
- Matchup: UCLA (7-5) vs. Boise State (8-5)
- Date: Saturday, Dec. 16
- Start Time: 7:30 PM E.T.
- Location: Los Angeles, CA
- TV Channel: ABC
Boise State finished the season with four straight victories, including a 44-20 shellacking of UNLV in the Mountain West championship game. Certainly not a pushover, but UCLA will essentially have home home-field advantage.
Who plays in the Radiance Technologies Independence Bowl?
- Matchup: California (6-6) vs. Texas Tech (6-6)
- Date: Saturday, Dec. 16
- Start Time: 9:15 PM E.T.
- Location: Shreveport, LA
- TV Channel: ESPN
Texas Tech's season ended with a deflating 50-point loss to Texas. This is a prime opportunity for the Red Raiders to bounce back, so Cal will need to open the game with the proper spirit. The Golden Bears whooped UCLA, 33-7, in their regular-season finale.
Who plays in the SRS Distribution Las Vegas Bowl?
- Matchup: Utah (8-4) vs. Northwestern (7-5)
- Date: Saturday, Dec. 23
- Start Time: 7:30 PM E.T.
- Location: Las Vegas, NV
- TV Channel: ESPN
Utah went 0-4 against ranked opponents and 8-0 against unranked opponents in 2023. Well, Northwestern ain't ranked.
Who plays in the DIRECTV Holiday Bowl?
- Matchup: USC (7-5) vs. No. 15 Louisville (10-3)
- Date: Wednesday, Dec. 27
- Start Time: 8:00 PM E.T.
- Location: San Diego, CA
- TV Channel: FOX
USC didn't really earn this matchup. On paper, the Trojans don't remotely measure up to the 10-3 Cardinals, who lost 16-6 to Florida State in the ACC championship game. Caleb Williams won't play, so this one could get ugly despite the Trojans playing close to home.
Who plays in the Valero Alamo Bowl?
- Matchup: No. 14 Arizona (9-3) vs. No. 12 Oklahoma (10-2)
- Date: Thursday, Dec. 28
- Start Time: 9:15 PM E.T.
- Location: San Antonio, TX
- TV Channel: ESPN
Oklahoma put together a solid 10-2 season under Brent Venables, but this is a winnable top-15 matchup for Arizona. The Wildcats won their last six games, including wins over Oregon State and UCLA.
Who plays in the Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl?
- Matchup: No. 19 Oregon State (8-4) vs. No. 16 Notre Dame (9-3)
- Date: Friday, Dec. 29
- Start Time: 2:00 PM E.T.
- Location: El Paso, TX
- TV Channel: CBS
Oregon State finished the season on a minor slide, losing by two points to Washington before getting thoroughly outclassed in their season finale against Oregon. Still, the Beavs are positioned for a bounce-back performance in what should be a competitive game against Notre Dame.
Who plays in the VRBO Fiesta Bowl?
- Matchup: No. 8 Oregon (11-2) vs. No. 23 Liberty (13-0)
- Date: Monday, Jan. 1
- Start Time: 1:00 PM E.T.
- Location: Glendale, AZ
- TV Channel: ESPN
There was a lot of disappointment around the Oregon fanbase when this game was announced, but Liberty earned its way here with a 13-0 season. The Ducks get the chance to play spoiler, with Bo Nix committed to one final go-around with the squad.
Who plays in the Allstate Sugar Bowl?
- Matchup: No. 2 Washington (13-0) vs. No. 3 Texas (12-1)
- Date: Monday, Jan. 1
- Start Time: 8:45 PM E.T.
- Location: New Orleans, LA
- TV Channel: ESPN
Washington mowed through the Pac-12, including two impressive victories over Oregon to claim the conference title. But, Texas and the Big 12 present a new challenge entirely. Can the Huskies' defense hold up against Quinn Ewers and company? There's always reason for faith in Michael Penix and the offense.