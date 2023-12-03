How many SEC teams made bowl games in 2023? Schedule, dates and full list
The big debate coming into college football's Selection Sunday was whether or not the SEC would get a team into the College Football Playoff or not. Alabama upsetting Georgia in Saturday's classic SEC Championship Game put that in serious doubt with the Crimson Tide having the best case, but also being in danger of getting left out.
However, bowl season is about more than just the CFP games. There are two-plus weeks of wall-to-wall action. And despite what many perceived to be a down year in the SEC this season by its own lofty standards, there will be plenty of representation of the conference throughout bowl season.
With that being said, it's always a matter of conference bragging rights as to how many teams get into bowl games.
So with that, how many SEC teams made a bowl game in the 2023 season? Let's take a look.
How many SEC teams made a bowl game in 2023?
All told, nine SEC teams qualified for bowl games in the 2023 season. Obviously, Georgia and Alabama were hoping for CFP berths with identical 12-1 records but with the Crimson Tide having that SEC title edge. However, there are other teams who could represent the SEC in New Year's Six games. So here are the nine SEC teams that won the six games or more needed to make a bowl game.
- Alabama Crimson Tide (12-1)
- Georgia Bulldogs (12-1)
- Missouri Tigers (10-2)
- Ole Miss Rebels (10-2)
- LSU Tigers (9-3)
- Tennessee Volunteers (8-4)
- Kentucky Wildcats (7-5)
- Texas A&M Aggies (7-5)
- Auburn Tigers (7-5)
The SEC was also just a couple of different results from hitting double digit teams in bowl games as Florida, South Carolina and Mississippi State all came up just one win short with a 5-7 finish in the regular season.
SEC Bowl Game Schedule: Dates, times and TV info
- Texas Bowl (Wednesday, Dec. 27, 9 p.m. ET): Texas A&M vs. Oklahoma State (ESPN)
- Gator Bowl (Friday, Dec. 29, Noon ET): Clemson vs. Kentucky (ESPN)
- Cotton Bowl (Friday, Dec. 29, 8 p.m. ET): Missouri vs. Ohio State (ESPN)
- Peach Bowl (Saturday, Dec. 30, Noon ET): Ole Miss vs. Penn State (ESPN)
- Music City Bowl (Saturday, Dec. 30, 2 p.m. ET): Auburn vs. Maryland (ABC)
- Orange Bowl (Saturday, Dec. 30, 4 p.m. ET): Georgia vs. Florida State (ESPN)
- Citrus Bowl (Monday, Jan. 1, 1 p.m. ET): Iowa vs. Tennessee (ABC)
- Rose Bowl - CFP Semifinal (Monday, Jan. 1, 5 p.m. ET): 1 Michigan vs. 4 Alabama (ESPN)