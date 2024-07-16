How many total home runs were hit in the 2024 MLB Home Run Derby?
The 2024 Home Run Derby had less hype than normal, mainly due to several of MLB's best power hitters choosing to pass on participating. Guys like Shohei Ohtani, Aaron Judge, and even Elly De La Cruz rejected invitations to participate, leaving the field to be rather underwhelming.
The Derby then got off to a slow start without much going on in the first round, but as the competition progressed, it got more interesting. By the end, it was a nail-biting finish with Teoscar Hernandez narrowly defeating Bobby Witt Jr. in the final round to win it.
Home runs were flying out of Globe Life Field as expected. The only question is how many were hit in total?
Player
Total Home Runs
Bobby Witt Jr.
50
Teoscar Hernandez (winner)
49
Alec Bohm
36
Jose Ramirez
33
Adolis Garcia
18
Marcell Ozuna
16
Pete Alonso
12
Gunnar Henderson
11
Total Home Runs Hit:
225
Unfortunately for Bobby Witt Jr., the Derby sometimes is about hitting the most at the right time. Witt was one short of Hernandez's total in the final round, forcing him into a second-place finish. Still, it has to feel good on his end knowing that he hit nearly one-fourth of the total home runs launched on Monday.
Alec Bohm and Jose Ramirez put on a show in the first round, leading the field with 21 home runs each, but they cooled down in the second round, allowing Hernandez and Witt to advance to the finals where they'd each put on a clinic.
Overall, the eight-player field combined to hit 225 home runs throughout the entire derby, which is an incredible number considering the amount of duress they're all under. What makes it even crazier is that the two favorites, Pete Alonso and Gunnar Henderson, finished seventh and eighth overall.
Most home runs hit by a player in one single Home Run Derby
The home run leader in one single Home Run Derby probably isn't who anyone would expect. Pete Alonso would probably be the favorite, but Vladimir Guerrero Jr. holds this record, and he did it in a year he did not win the derby. Again, sometimes it's about hitting home runs at the right time. Pete Alonso did that, defeating Guerrero in the 2019 Home Run Derby. Still, Guerrero's performance will not be forgotten anytime soon.
Current Blue Jays manager John Schneider was throwing to him and he did a much better job doing that than he has managing the Jays this season. Guerrero launched an absurd 91 home runs in that Home Run Derby, a mark that would've shattered everyone's totals this season. That mark was more than Hernandez and Bohm combined and was just eight shy of Hernandez and Witt's combined total. It was a special performance.
The final round against Alonso was entertaining, but the round prior when Guerrero faced off against Joc Pederson was arguably the peak of this contest. It ended in a multi-round swing-off with Guerrero narrowly moving on.
With how the derby is formatted now, with time and pitch limits, it's unlikely we see this record broken for a long time.