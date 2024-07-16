New angle shows how painfully close Bobby Witt Jr. came to Home Run Derby swing-off
By Scott Rogust
What a Home Run Derby MLB set up for the fans in 2024. On paper, this was probably considered the weakest group of competitors than in previous years, especially with the likes of Shohei Ohtani and Aaron Judge not participating. However, it opened the door for younger player to participate, one of them being Kansas City Royals star Bobby Witt Jr.
Entering the 2024 MLB Home Run Derby, Witt was a popular pick to win it all, even with two-time winner and New York Mets star Pete Alonso in the competition. Yet, Alonso was the very first player eliminated, while Witt made it to to the championship round. Awaiting him was a bit of a surprise candidate in Los Angeles Dodgers outfielder Teoscar Hernandez.
With two minutes on the board, 27 pitches at his disposal, and earning a bonus round, Hernandez hit 14 homers. Next up with Witt, who had a flair for the dramatic during his championship round. Witt earned the bonus round with 11 homers at his disposal. After being limited to one out, Witt earned another out with a homer that went over 425 feet. Down 14-13, Witt seemingly forced a swing-off at minimum for the Home Run Derby title with a monster shot to left-center field. But, Witt's hit bounced off the bottom of the wall for the final out, giving Hernandez the win.
Alternate angle shows how close Bobby Witt Jr. was to forcing swing-off in Home Run Derby
As if the ESPN broadcast angle wasn't enough, take a look at this angle from the outfield seats at Globe Life Field, courtesy of the Talkin' Baseball Podcast.
Just. That. Close. What a way to end what turned out to be one of the most exciting Home Run Derby's in quite some time.
There is nothing for Witt to be ashamed of. After all, he became the first Royals player to make it past the first round of the Derby. That's right, no Royals player never made it to the second round of the Home Run Derby.
For those curious, Witt took to X (or Twitter) after the event to let everyone now that the Home Run Derby "was fun."
As for Hernandez, he is now the first Los Angeles Dodgers player in history to win the Home Run Derby. Hernandez hit 49 homers in the entire Homme Run Derby, while Witt hit 50.
While Witt fell short of winning, we'd imagine he will be back for next year's Home Run Derby in Atlanta for a chance to win the title.