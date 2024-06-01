How many tradeable first-round picks do the Lakers have after Pelicans defer 2024 selection
The Los Angeles Lakers are officially selecting 17th overall in the 2024 NBA Draft after the New Orleans Pelicans deferred their right to claim Los Angeles' pick to next summer. Now, the Lakers' 2025 first-round pick will belong to New Orleans as part of the Anthony Davis trade.
Both sides are probably content with this outcome. The Pels angle for the much stronger 2025 draft class, while the Lakers get either an immediate depth piece or a valuable trade chip. Los Angeles' competitive timeline aligns with 39-year-old LeBron James right now, so there's not much focus on the future. It's about putting the best team together for next season.
As the Lakers figure out their head coaching situation and look to re-sign LeBron in free agency, the 2024 draft is officially part of the offseason equation, too. There should be several appealing prospects available at No. 17, contrary to the somewhat overblown negative reputation of this class. If the Lakers decide to trade it, well, the possibilities are vast.
How many tradeable first-round picks do the Lakers have after Pelicans deferral?
Los Angeles will have three first-round picks — 2024, 2029, 2031 — available to deal on draft night. Their 2025 pick belongs to New Orleans as part of the AD trade, while their 2027 pick was sent to the Utah Jazz as part of the Russell Westbrook salary dump.
While the Lakers are not in the best negotiating position, Rob Pelinka has more than enough ammo to target a third star or seek out quality depth pieces. Those 2029 and 2031 picks are going to carry serious value in trade talks. Los Angeles' future post-LeBron is exceedingly murky, which means those picks could end up quite high in the draft.
There is the Lakers element of the equation to consider — Los Angeles never has trouble attracting stars, LeBron could be replaced in short order — but Pelinka's management has never inspired much confidence. The Lakers have been average at best with James and Davis, two top-15 players, so it's reasonable to expect a steep decline once LeBron hangs 'em up.
If there's a limiting factor for the Lakers' ambitious offseason plans, it's the lack of quality depth pieces or young talent to trade. Austin Reaves and Rui Hachimura are really the only decent mid-tier salaries on the roster. Jalen Hood-Schifino and Max Christie aren't without their appeal as upside bets, but neither profiles as a surefire rotation piece.
Expect the Lakers to dangle this pick in trade talks while also doing their due diligence on several prospects. Los Angeles' plans will revolve heavily around the timeline of LeBron's free agency decision and how other combustive situations around the NBA (Cleveland, Atlanta, etc.) evolve.