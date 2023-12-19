How to vote for the 2024 NBA All-Star Game
Voting for the 2024 NBA All-Star Game is officially open. Here's everything you need to know to get involved and help make sure your favorite players make the team.
By Ian Levy
The 2024 NBA All-Star Game isn't until Feb. 18 but the preparation starts in early December with the opening of fan voting. If you want to make sure your favorite players are there for the league's premier showcase event, voting early and often can help make it happen.
How are NBA All-Star rosters chosen
The results of the fan voting count for 50 percent while voting by players and media count for 25 percent each. Per the NBA's official rules:
"After all votes are tallied, players will be ranked in each conference by position (guard and frontcourt) within each of the three voting groups – fan votes, player votes and media votes. Each player’s score will be calculated by averaging his weighted rank from the fan votes, the player votes and the media votes. The two guards and three frontcourt players with the best score in each conference will be named NBA All-Star Game starters. Fan voting will serve as the tiebreaker for players in a position group with the same score."
After the starters are selected, NBA coaches vote to select the reserves. Since 2018, the teams for the actual game were set with a draft, with the top vote-getter in each conference serving as a captain. However, in November, the league announced that they would return to the classic East vs. West format for the 2024 NBA All-Star Game.
How to vote for the 2024 NBA All-Star Game
Fans are eligible to submit one All-Star ballot per day, from Dec. 19 to Jan. 20. Each ballot includes two guards and three frontcourt players for each conference. Ballots can be submitted on NBA.com or through the NBA app.
The NBA has also designated six dates in which submitted ballots will be counted for three times as much. Those "bonus" days are Dec. 25, Jan. 1, Jan. 5, Jan. 12, Jan. 15 and Jan. 19.
During the voting window, the league will share updates on vote totals on Jan. 4, Jan. 11 and Jan. 18. The starters will be announced on Thursday, Jan. 25 on the NBA on TNT pregame show. The reserves will be announced the following Thursday, Feb. 1, also on the NBA on TNT pregame show.