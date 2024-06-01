How to watch Caitlin Clark vs. Angel Reese in first WNBA matchup: TV channel, live stream
It feels like every week there's a bigger WNBA matchup to get excited for. But June is truly starting with the most anticipated game to date. That's because Caitlin Clark and Angel Reese are set to renew their epic college rivalry in the pros.
Clark's Indiana Fever and Reese's Chicago Sky are facing off on Saturday at Gainbridge FieldHouse in Indianapolis. Reese will be rocking pink "Barbie" shoes for the occasion.
After several memorable meetings at Iowa and LSU respectively, all basketball fans should be eager to see how this one plays out.
What channel are Caitlin Clark and Angel Reese playing on today in Fever vs. Sky?
Saturday's game will have a national audience with ESPN broadcasting the game. The World Wide Leader In Sports has seen the value of their contract with the WNBA sky rocket this season and the first matchup between Clark and Reese could be their biggest broadcast yet.
What time does the Fever game start vs. Sky today?
Fans won't have to wait long on Saturday to watch Clark and Reese go at it. The game will tip off at 12:00 p.m. ET / 11 a.m. CT.
How to watch Fever vs. Sky: Stream Caitlin Clark vs. Angel Reese in first WNBA matchup
- Date: Saturday, June 1
- Start Time: 12 p.m. ET / 11 a.m. CT
- Location: Gainbridge FieldHouse in Indianapolis, IN
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Live Stream: Watch ESPN, FuboTV
Since Saturday's game is on ESPN, streaming is a whole lot easier than many other WNBA games. You can hop over to Watch ESPN with a valid television service provider log in to watch the game.
If you don't have cable, fear not! A live stream of ESPN is also available through FuboTV. The fine folks at Fubo have a seven-day free trial available which you can access above if you're a new user.
If you're a women's basketball fan in general, now might be the time to consider WNBA League Pass, which will run you $34.99 for the season or $12.99 per month. However, Saturday's game will not air on League Pass.