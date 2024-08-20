How to Watch Chiefs vs. Bears in NFL Preseason Week 3: With and without cable
Whether he wants to be compared to Patrick Mahomes or not, Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams is a generational prospect who could immediately step in and play like one of the best quarterbacks in the NFL. He's that good, and the Bears roster is that good.
His ability to make plays like this out of nothing is why Bears fans are so excited to watch him play. It feels as if for the first time maybe ever, the Bears have a legitimate franchise quarterback capable of leading them to the Super Bowl.
Unfortunately for Bears fans, they will not get another glimpse of Williams when the Bears take on the Kansas City Chiefs in Thursday's preseason finale. They also will likely not get to see Mahomes or Travis Kelce, as Andy Reid noted that that star duo is likely to sit out. They will, however, see a football game featuring players on both teams fighting to make their respective rosters. It might not be a game with star power, but it should be a fun watch regardless.
Chiefs vs. Bears Preseason Week 3 game details
- Date: Thursday, Aug. 22
- Start Time: 8:20 p.m. ET/7:20 p.m. CT
- Location: Arrowhead Stadium - Kansas City, MO
While Williams and Mahomes will likely be held out of action, there should be plenty of intriguing players in the game on both sides fighting for roster spots like Bears preseason standout Daniel Hardy and Chiefs receiver Kadarius Toney.
Thursday's game is more of a tune-up than anything. Many, if not most of the starters will be held out. It's still important to watch because players who might not get as much recognition will be on the field battling for spots on the 53-man roster.
Watching Chiefs vs. Bears with Cable
Major Cable Providers
- Comcast
- DirecTV
- Spectrum
- AT&T U-verse
Specific channels and networks broadcasting the game
- NFL Network
- Chicago Bears Network on FOX 32
- 38 the Spot KMCI
Watching Chiefs vs. Bears without Cable
Streaming Services
- NFL+
- Sling TV
- YouTube TV
- fuboTV
How to Subscribe and Access
- NFL+ subscriptions are set for $6.99 per month and $49.99 for the year. NFL+ premium subscriptions include features like RedZone and Game Replays, but are valued at $14.99 per month and $99.99 for the year.
- Sling TV offers several subscriptions but Sling Blue includes NFL Network. That plan is $45 per month, but is just $22.50 for the first month.
- YouTube TV includes a variety of channels including NFL Network. It is valued at $52.99 per month for the first four months before going to $72.99 after that.
- fuboTV includes a seven-day free trial for new users, but is $79.99 per month after that week.
Free trials and discounts
As of this writing, fuboTV is the only one of those four streaming services that carry the NFL Network that offers a free trial. Sling TV and YouTube TV offer discounts outlined above before they go to the full normal price. Canceling trials on time is important if you don't want to pay the normal prices.
Watching Chiefs vs. Bears on mobile devices
The official app of the NFL can be used to watch this game, but an NFL+ Premium subscription is needed to watch on mobile devices. Youtube TV can be downloaded on mobile devices in their respective app stores.