How to watch Katie Ledecky at the 2024 Paris Olympics
There are a number of exceptional American athletes at the 2024 Paris Olympics. Fans have already gotten to know heroes such as Lee Kiefer in fencing and Stephen Nedoroscik in men's gymnastics, while the highly anticipated appearances of track stars Noah Lyles and Sha'Carri Richardson will have to wait until later in the week.
Living legends Simone Biles and Katie Ledecky have already begun their chase for history, but both still have plenty of time to add to their already impressive trophy cases. Our own Ian Levy laid out Biles' schedule for the rest of the Games, but here we'd like to focus on Ledecky. Now competing in her fourth Olympic Games, Ledecky is already considered by many to be the greatest female swimmer of all-time, but she's still going strong as a major part of Team USA.
Ledecky took home bronze in the final of the 400M freestyle on Sunday for the 11th Olympic medal of her storied career. She was bested in that event by longtime nemesis Ariarne Titmus of Australia, who took gold, and Canadian phenom Summer McIntosh, who took silver. Ledecky won gold in the 400M in 2016 in Rio de Janeiro, then took silver in Tokyo (again behind Titmus) in 2021.
Ledecky's greatness is such that the 400M, despite her now owning three Olympic medals in it, may be her worst event. Her full schedule the rest of the Olympics, though, as well as her dominance in each remaining event, will give her ample opportunity to add to her seven golds and 11 total medals. Ledecky is one medal away from tying fellow Team USA swimmers Jenny Thompson, Dara Torres, and Natalie Coughlin for the most by a female swimmer in Olympic history, and she's just one gold from tying Thompson (whose eight golds all came in relay events) for the most golds ever by an American female, and two golds from tying Russian gymnast Larisa Latynina for the most golds by any female, ever.
Ledecky is only 27, and she's made it clear that she's not thinking about retirement anytime soon. That means that it's very likely that we get to see her again in Los Angeles in 2028, but fans won't want to miss her performances in Paris in the coming days. Here are the dates and times of the rest of the events Ledecky will be competing in this year.
Katie Ledecky Olympic schedule
Event
Date
Time
Women' 1500M freestyle final
Wednesday, July 31
3:13 p.m. ET
Women's 4x200M freestyle relay final
Thursday, August 1
4:03 p.m. ET
Women's 800M freestyle final
Saturday, August 3
3:08 p.m. ET
The schedule above assumes Ledecky and her relay team do well enough in each heat to reach the finals, which is as safe a bet as you'll find in these Olympics. On Tuesday Ledecky easily won her 1500M freestyle heat to reach the Wednesday finals, while her heats for the 4x200M and 800M will be held Thursday, August 1 at or shortly after 5 a.m. ET and Friday, August 2 at or shortly after 5 a.m. ET, respectively.
Ledecky is a prohibitive favorite in the 1500M, an event that she hasn't lost in 14 years. She has 19 of the 20 best times ever posted, including the world record, which she set at the World Championships in Barcelona in 2013, and the Olympic record, which she set in Tokyo in 2021. She also holds both the world and Olympic records in the 800M, though she will have to overcome Titmus to claim gold in that event, which will undoubtedly be one of the best showdowns in these Olympics.
Be sure to watch Ledecky and the rest of Team USA on NBC, Peacock, NBCOlympics.com, and the NBC Olympics app.