How to watch Simone Biles at the 2024 Paris Olympics

Simone Biles has a chance to win as many as five gold medals at the 2024 Paris Olympics. Here's how to watch in her every event.

By Ian Levy

Jul 28, 2024; Paris, France; Simone Biles of the United States performs on the uneven bars in womenís qualification during the Paris 2024 Olympic Summer Games at Bercy Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports
Simone Biles is one of the brightest stars on Team USA but entered the 2024 Paris Olympics with some big questions after her withdrawal from thw 2021 Tokyo games due to a bout of the "twisties." Since returning to competition she's been on a hot streak, looking in top form in the 2023 US and World Championships and at the US Olympic Trials.

Despite a lingering calf injury, Biles dominated in qualifying, setting herself up for appearances in the Team All-Around Final, the Individual All-Around Final, and the finals for the vault, balance beam and floor exercise.

These events are all must-watch for any fan of gymnastics or just athletic greatness and they'll be spread out over a full week.

Simone Biles Olympic schedule

EVENT

DATE

TIME (ET)

Team All-Around Final

July 30

12:15 p.m.

Women's All-Around Final

August 1

12:15 p.m.

Vault Final

August 3

10:20 a.m.

Balance Beam Final

August 5

6:38 a.m.

Floor Exercise Final

August 5

8:23 a.m.

The times listed are when each event begins not necessarily when Biles will compete. As one of the top qualifiers she'll generally be going toward the end in each group. Biles won the gold medal in four of these five events — team, individual, vault and floor exercise — at the 2016 Olympics in Rio de Janeiro. She won bronze on the balance beam at those games and added a silver in the Team All-Around and a bronze on the balance beam at the 2021 games in Tokyo. Winning gold in all five events this year would tie her with Larisa Latynina of Russia for the most gold medals by a female gymnast in Olympic history.

Biles isn't the only US gymnast with a chance to take him gold. In addition to the team competition, Suni Lee will compete in the All-Around Final and Balance Beam Final. Jordan Chiles will be in the final for the floor exercise and Jade Carey will be in the final for the vault.

All of these events will be broadcast on your local NBC affiliate as well as available to steam through Peacock.

