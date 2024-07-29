Olympic Gymnastics: Which individual finals will feature U.S. gymnasts?
By Marci Rubin
At the 2024 Olympics, the United States is expected to be highly successful in artistic gymnastics. After the team finals, individual events will commence. Notably, the U.S. will have two gymnasts in both the men’s and women’s all-around competitions. The U.S. will also have multiple opportunities to medal in event finals.
Simone Biles is the biggest name in the sport, and she’ll be in action in several finals looking to add to her medal collection. But she’s far from the only U.S. gymnast with a shot at medaling. Here are the individual finals that U.S. gymnasts have qualified for.
Men’s Gymnastics
Final
Gymnast
Date and Time (ET)
All-Around
Frederick Richard
July 31 @ 11:30 a.m.
All-Around
Paul Juda
July 31 @ 11:30 a.m.
Pommel Horse
Stephen Nedoroscik
Aug. 3 @ 11:16 a.m.
Frederick Richard won a bronze in the all-around at the 2023 World Championships. He will be joined by Paul Juda in the Olympic all-around final. They qualified in 10th and 13th. The U.S. last won an Olympic individual men's all-around medal when Danell Leyva earned a bronze in 2012.
Shockingly, Brody Malone did not qualify for any individual finals. The 2022 high bar world champion overcame a brutal injury he suffered in 2023 to make his second Olympic team. Multiple falls during the qualification round knocked Malone out of the running for the all-around and high bar finals.
Stephen Nedoroscik is the only American gymnast to qualify for a men’s individual event final in this Olympics. He tied for first in qualification. Nedoroscik won gold on the pommel horse at the 2021 World Championships. Asher Hong narrowly missed making the vault and still rings finals. He is a reserve for both.
Women’s Gymnastics
Final
Gymnast
Date and Time (ET)
All-Around
Simone Biles
Aug. 1 @ 12:15 p.m.
All-Around
Suni Lee
Aug. 1 @ 12:15 p.m.
Vault
Simone Biles
Aug. 3 @ 10:20 a.m.
Vault
Jade Carey
Aug. 3 @ 10:20 a.m.
Uneven Bars
Suni Lee
Aug. 4 @ 9:40 a.m.
Balance Beam
Simone Biles
Aug. 5 @ 6:38 a.m.
Balance Beam
Suni Lee
Aug. 5 @ 6:38 a.m.
Floor Exercise
Simone Biles
Aug. 5 @ 8:23 a.m.
Floor Exercise
Jordan Chiles
Aug. 5 @ 8:23 a.m.
All women’s individual events except for the uneven bars will feature two Americans each. Suni Lee will be the only U.S. gymnast in the bars final. She will also be in the balance beam and all-around finals. For the first time ever, the women’s all-around will feature two Olympic all-around champions, Biles and Lee. Although her score in the qualifying round was high enough, Jordan Chiles will not compete in the final due to the two-per-country rule.
Jade Carey is the reigning Olympic floor exercise champion, but she will not be in the floor final this time around. A fall and some rough landings during her routine kept Carey from qualifying. USA has won this event three times in a row: Aly Raisman in 2012, Biles in 2016 and Carey in 2021. Biles and Chiles will represent the U.S. in the 2024 floor final. Carey will still have an opportunity for an individual medal in the vault final, which she qualified for.
Biles will be in four individual finals, the all-around and each event but the uneven bars. She is the first reserve for the bars final. Her best chances for individual gold are the all-around, floor and vault. She is also expected to medal in the beam final.
The U.S. has exciting opportunities to earn Olympic gymnastics medals. See the full gymnastics schedule here.