Fansided

How to watch LAFC vs. Real Salt Lake in MLS: With and without cable

Here is everything you need to know to watch LAFC against Real Salt Lake in MLS.

By Robert Wheeler

Los Angeles Football Club v San Jose Earthquakes
Los Angeles Football Club v San Jose Earthquakes / Bob Drebin/ISI Photos/GettyImages
facebooktwitterreddit

Steve Cherundolo has been linked with the vacant USMNT head coach role after Gregg Berhalter was fired. However, his Los Angeles FC side did not impress in their last game as they had two players sent off in a 5-1 loss to the Columbus Crew in MLS.

LAFC remain top of the Western Conference but they will be leapfrogged by Real Salt Lake if they beat Cherundolo's side on Wednesday. RSL also suffered a heavy defeat this week as they were defeated 3-0 by the Portland Timbers.

How to watch LAFC vs. Real Salt Lake with cable

Cable TV channels

The LAFC versus Real Salt Lake match will be on FS1 and FOX Deportes. It will kick off at 10:45 p.m. ET on Wednesday, July 17. The game will occur at BMO Stadium in Los Angeles, United States.

Subscription details

You can watch FS1 on every major cable network. If you want to watch in Spanish then FOX Deportes is for you.

How to watch LAFC vs. Real Salt Lake without cable

MLS Season Pass

Every MLS game is on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV and it is available for $12.99 each month or $79 for the whole season.

Fubo

Fubo has over 200 channels and shows sports, shows, news and films. It is available to new users on a week-free trial and will cost you $79.99/month. 

You can watch some MLS games on FOX, FOX Sports 1, FOX Sports 2 and Fox Deportes through Fubo. However, you will need to check that those channels are available in your region and if the MLS match you want is being broadcast by one of those channels.

Sling TV

Another streaming service that you can watch FOX, FS1, FS2 and FOX Deportes' coverage of MLS is Sling TV. You will need to sign up for the Sling Blue plan for $40/month and then add on Sling Blue Sports Extra for another $11/month. Like with Fubo, make sure that your region can get FOX before subscribing and that the specific MLS game you want to watch is on one of these channels.

Free trials and discounts

MLS Season Pass is cheaper for existing Apple TV customers. If you do not have Apple TV then it will cost you $14.99 monthly or $99 for the season.

You can sign up for Fubo on fubo.tv where you can get a free trial for a week but then it will cost you $79.99/month. Sling often offers discounts to new users and you can subscribe on sling.com.

International viewing options

MLS Season Pass on Apple TV is available in most countries around the World. The pricing will be similar to US prices. In the United Kingdom per instance, it will cost you £12.99 each month or £79 for the season, while non-Apple TV members will have to pay £14.99 monthly or £99 for the whole campaign.

Projected starting XI for LAFC

Position

Player

GK

Hugo Lloris

RB

Ryan Hollingshead

CB

Aaron Long

CB

Maxime Chanot

LB

Omar Campos

RM

David Martinez

CM

Ilie Sanchez

LM

Eduard Atuesta

RW

Mateusz Bogusz

CF

Kei Kamara

LW

Nathan Ordaz

Projected starting XI for Real Salt Lake

Position

Player

GK

Zac MacMath

RB

Andrew Brody

CB

Bode Hidalgo

CB

Bryan Oviedo

LB

Alexandros Katranis

CDM

Emeka Eneli

CDM

Braian Ojeda

RM

Carlos Andres Gomez

CAM

Diego Luna

LM

Maikel Chang

CF

Cristian Arango

feed

Home/MLS