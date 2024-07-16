How to watch LAFC vs. Real Salt Lake in MLS: With and without cable
Steve Cherundolo has been linked with the vacant USMNT head coach role after Gregg Berhalter was fired. However, his Los Angeles FC side did not impress in their last game as they had two players sent off in a 5-1 loss to the Columbus Crew in MLS.
LAFC remain top of the Western Conference but they will be leapfrogged by Real Salt Lake if they beat Cherundolo's side on Wednesday. RSL also suffered a heavy defeat this week as they were defeated 3-0 by the Portland Timbers.
How to watch LAFC vs. Real Salt Lake with cable
Cable TV channels
The LAFC versus Real Salt Lake match will be on FS1 and FOX Deportes. It will kick off at 10:45 p.m. ET on Wednesday, July 17. The game will occur at BMO Stadium in Los Angeles, United States.
Subscription details
You can watch FS1 on every major cable network. If you want to watch in Spanish then FOX Deportes is for you.
How to watch LAFC vs. Real Salt Lake without cable
MLS Season Pass
Every MLS game is on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV and it is available for $12.99 each month or $79 for the whole season.
Fubo
Fubo has over 200 channels and shows sports, shows, news and films. It is available to new users on a week-free trial and will cost you $79.99/month.
You can watch some MLS games on FOX, FOX Sports 1, FOX Sports 2 and Fox Deportes through Fubo. However, you will need to check that those channels are available in your region and if the MLS match you want is being broadcast by one of those channels.
Sling TV
Another streaming service that you can watch FOX, FS1, FS2 and FOX Deportes' coverage of MLS is Sling TV. You will need to sign up for the Sling Blue plan for $40/month and then add on Sling Blue Sports Extra for another $11/month. Like with Fubo, make sure that your region can get FOX before subscribing and that the specific MLS game you want to watch is on one of these channels.
Free trials and discounts
MLS Season Pass is cheaper for existing Apple TV customers. If you do not have Apple TV then it will cost you $14.99 monthly or $99 for the season.
You can sign up for Fubo on fubo.tv where you can get a free trial for a week but then it will cost you $79.99/month. Sling often offers discounts to new users and you can subscribe on sling.com.
International viewing options
MLS Season Pass on Apple TV is available in most countries around the World. The pricing will be similar to US prices. In the United Kingdom per instance, it will cost you £12.99 each month or £79 for the season, while non-Apple TV members will have to pay £14.99 monthly or £99 for the whole campaign.
Projected starting XI for LAFC
Position
Player
GK
Hugo Lloris
RB
Ryan Hollingshead
CB
Aaron Long
CB
Maxime Chanot
LB
Omar Campos
RM
David Martinez
CM
Ilie Sanchez
LM
Eduard Atuesta
RW
Mateusz Bogusz
CF
Kei Kamara
LW
Nathan Ordaz
Projected starting XI for Real Salt Lake
Position
Player
GK
Zac MacMath
RB
Andrew Brody
CB
Bode Hidalgo
CB
Bryan Oviedo
LB
Alexandros Katranis
CDM
Emeka Eneli
CDM
Braian Ojeda
RM
Carlos Andres Gomez
CAM
Diego Luna
LM
Maikel Chang
CF
Cristian Arango