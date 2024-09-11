How to watch LSU vs. South Carolina with and without cable: Full streaming guide
With the first few weeks of the college football season completed, conference play is set to ramp up as teams dive into the heart of their schedules. This includes a Week 3 matchup between LSU and South Carolina, where College GameDay will be on-site in Columbia to highlight the game.
These teams haven’t met since 2020, when the Tigers dominated the Gamecocks with a 52-24 victory. However, South Carolina comes into this matchup with momentum after a win over Kentucky.
Meanwhile, head coach Brian Kelly’s LSU squad is looking to avoid a second loss in three weeks and the growing pressure of missing out on the 12-team College Football Playoff.
How to watch LSU vs. South Carolina with cable
Using your cable provider's online platform
If you can’t catch the game at home, no need to worry. Most cable providers offer online streaming platforms, allowing you to watch the game from virtually anywhere, whether on your phone, tablet, or computer.
Watching on network TV channels
Since ABC is broadcasting this game, it should be easily accessible for most fans. However, if you're a DirecTV customer affected by the ongoing carriage dispute, you may not have access to the network. For everyone else, just switch to ABC at game time to catch the action. To find out the channel number for ABC on your provider, it's best to check directly with them.
Here are some ABC channel numbers for national services:
Service Provider
Channel Number
Cox Communications
Dish Network
Channel 7
AT&T DirecTV
Verizon Fios
HD Channel 506/507 or see local listings
Charter Spectrum
AT&T U-Verse
Channel 4
Comcast Xfinity
Streaming options without cable
Subscription-based streaming services with ABC
Streamer
Cost
Free trial?
$72.99/month
Yes, 7 days
$76.99/month
Yes, 3 days
Sling TV (Orange)
$40/month
No, but has discount for new users
$79.99/month
Yes, 7 days
Free trials and discounts
As mentioned earlier, FuboTV offers a seven-day free trial before the monthly fee begins. Sling provides discounts to new users, including a reduced rate on the monthly cost. Hulu + Live TV offers ABC, with a three-day free trial available. These options can especially help DirecTV subscribers who don't have ABC available. Just keep in mind that with free trials and promotional discounts, you'll need to cancel before the trial period ends to avoid being charged the full price.
Watching on mobile devices
All of the above options have mobile apps available on Apple's App Store or the Google Play Store on Android.