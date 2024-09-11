Fansided

How to watch LSU vs. South Carolina with and without cable: Full streaming guide

The LSU Tigers and South Carolina Gamecocks will collide in a spotlighted SEC matchup. Here's how to watch whether you have cable or not.

By Rob Wolkenbrod

LSU v USC
LSU v USC / Ric Tapia/GettyImages
With the first few weeks of the college football season completed, conference play is set to ramp up as teams dive into the heart of their schedules. This includes a Week 3 matchup between LSU and South Carolina, where College GameDay will be on-site in Columbia to highlight the game.

These teams haven’t met since 2020, when the Tigers dominated the Gamecocks with a 52-24 victory. However, South Carolina comes into this matchup with momentum after a win over Kentucky.

Meanwhile, head coach Brian Kelly’s LSU squad is looking to avoid a second loss in three weeks and the growing pressure of missing out on the 12-team College Football Playoff.

How to watch LSU vs. South Carolina with cable

Using your cable provider's online platform

If you can’t catch the game at home, no need to worry. Most cable providers offer online streaming platforms, allowing you to watch the game from virtually anywhere, whether on your phone, tablet, or computer.

Watching on network TV channels

Since ABC is broadcasting this game, it should be easily accessible for most fans. However, if you're a DirecTV customer affected by the ongoing carriage dispute, you may not have access to the network. For everyone else, just switch to ABC at game time to catch the action. To find out the channel number for ABC on your provider, it's best to check directly with them.

Here are some ABC channel numbers for national services:

Service Provider

Channel Number

Cox Communications

See local listings

Dish Network

Channel 7

AT&T DirecTV

See local listings

Verizon Fios

HD Channel 506/507 or see local listings

Charter Spectrum

See local listings

AT&T U-Verse

Channel 4

Comcast Xfinity

See local listings

Streaming options without cable

Subscription-based streaming services with ABC

Streamer

Cost

Free trial?

YouTube TV

$72.99/month

Yes, 7 days

Hulu + Live TV

$76.99/month

Yes, 3 days

Sling TV (Orange)

$40/month

No, but has discount for new users

FuboTV

$79.99/month

Yes, 7 days

Free trials and discounts

As mentioned earlier, FuboTV offers a seven-day free trial before the monthly fee begins. Sling provides discounts to new users, including a reduced rate on the monthly cost. Hulu + Live TV offers ABC, with a three-day free trial available. These options can especially help DirecTV subscribers who don't have ABC available. Just keep in mind that with free trials and promotional discounts, you'll need to cancel before the trial period ends to avoid being charged the full price.

Watching on mobile devices

All of the above options have mobile apps available on Apple's App Store or the Google Play Store on Android.

