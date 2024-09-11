Fansided

How to watch Ole Miss vs. Wake Forest with and without cable: Full streaming guide

The Wake Forest Demon Deacons will hope to slow down the red-hot Ole Miss Rebels in what should be an entertaining Week 3 matchup. Here's how to watch.

By Zachary Rotman

Sept. 9, 2008; Winston-Salem, NC, USA; Wake Forest Demon Deacons quarterback Riley Skinner (11) is congratulated by Ole Miss Rebels quarterback Jevan Snead (4) after Wake Forest 30-28 victory against the Ole Miss Rebels at BB&T Field. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images
An argument can be made that no team in college football has gotten off to a better start than the Ole Miss Rebels, as they won their first two games by a combined score of 128-3. No, that score is not a typo.

Sure, the competition was light with the Rebels facing Furman and Middle Tennessee, but 128-3 is the kind of result you'd expect to see in College Football 25. They're not ranked the No. 4 team in the country by FanSided's Cody Williams by accident.

Now, the competition should get a bit harder for Ole Miss, with a trip to Wake Forest upcoming. The Demon Deacons are coming off a heartbreaking 31-30 loss to Virginia, so they'll be looking to make a statement against Ole Miss.

Kickoff for this game will be on Saturday, September 14 at 6:30 p.m. ET on CW.

How to watch Ole Miss vs. Wake Forest with cable

Using your cable provider's online platform

The game can be found on CW for those with cable, but even those who will not be able to be home for some or the entire game can find a way to watch. Your credentials for whatever cable provider you have should enable you to watch the game online using your provider's streaming service.

Watching on network TV channels

Saturday's game will be shown on CW, making it easily accessible for those with cable.

To find the game, the best method is to check directly with your local cable provider. Below is a list of networks that you can click on and search in your region.

Service Provider

Channel Number

Cox Communications

See local listings

Dish Network

See local listings

AT&T DirecTV

Channel 394

Verizon Fios

See local listings

Charter Spectrum

See local listings

AT&T U-Verse

See local listings

Comcast Xfinity

See local listings

Streaming options without cable

Subscription-based streaming services with CW

Streamer

Cost

Free trial?

YouTube TV

$72.99/month

Yes, 7 days

Hulu + Live TV

$76.99/month

Yes, 3 days

FuboTV

$79.99/month

Yes, 7 days

Free trials and discounts

As mentioned above, YouTube TV provides a free seven-day trial which you can use to watch this game and whatever else your heart desires. The same can be said for FuboTV. Hulu + Live TV offers a free trial as well, but only for three days before proceeding with a $76.99 monthly rate. In order to avoid being charged the fee, you must make sure to cancel the subscription before the free trial expires.

Watching on mobile devices

All of the options listed above have mobile apps available on Apple's App Store or the Google Play Store on Android giving you yet another way to watch what should be an entertaining game.

