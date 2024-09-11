How to watch Ole Miss vs. Wake Forest with and without cable: Full streaming guide
An argument can be made that no team in college football has gotten off to a better start than the Ole Miss Rebels, as they won their first two games by a combined score of 128-3. No, that score is not a typo.
Sure, the competition was light with the Rebels facing Furman and Middle Tennessee, but 128-3 is the kind of result you'd expect to see in College Football 25. They're not ranked the No. 4 team in the country by FanSided's Cody Williams by accident.
Now, the competition should get a bit harder for Ole Miss, with a trip to Wake Forest upcoming. The Demon Deacons are coming off a heartbreaking 31-30 loss to Virginia, so they'll be looking to make a statement against Ole Miss.
Kickoff for this game will be on Saturday, September 14 at 6:30 p.m. ET on CW.
How to watch Ole Miss vs. Wake Forest with cable
Using your cable provider's online platform
The game can be found on CW for those with cable, but even those who will not be able to be home for some or the entire game can find a way to watch. Your credentials for whatever cable provider you have should enable you to watch the game online using your provider's streaming service.
Watching on network TV channels
Saturday's game will be shown on CW, making it easily accessible for those with cable.
To find the game, the best method is to check directly with your local cable provider. Below is a list of networks that you can click on and search in your region.
Service Provider
Channel Number
Cox Communications
Dish Network
AT&T DirecTV
Channel 394
Verizon Fios
Charter Spectrum
AT&T U-Verse
Comcast Xfinity
Streaming options without cable
Subscription-based streaming services with CW
Streamer
Cost
Free trial?
$72.99/month
Yes, 7 days
$76.99/month
Yes, 3 days
$79.99/month
Yes, 7 days
Free trials and discounts
As mentioned above, YouTube TV provides a free seven-day trial which you can use to watch this game and whatever else your heart desires. The same can be said for FuboTV. Hulu + Live TV offers a free trial as well, but only for three days before proceeding with a $76.99 monthly rate. In order to avoid being charged the fee, you must make sure to cancel the subscription before the free trial expires.
Watching on mobile devices
All of the options listed above have mobile apps available on Apple's App Store or the Google Play Store on Android giving you yet another way to watch what should be an entertaining game.