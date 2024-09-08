College football rankings: Projected AP Top 25 after Texas rolls, Notre Dame upset, Alabama survives in Week 2
- Notre Dame came up short after a big win last week
- Texas embarrassed Michigan in the big house
College Football Rankings: Projected Week 3 AP Top 25
- Projected AP Top 25 rankings after Week 2: No. 25-21
- Projected AP Top 25 rankings after Week 2: No. 20-16
- Projected AP Top 25 rankings after Week 2: No. 10-9
- Projected AP Top 25 rankings after Week 2: No. 8-7
- Projected AP Top 25 rankings after Week 2: No. 6-5
- Projected AP Top 25 rankings after Week 2: No. 4-3
- Projected AP Top 25 rankings after Week 2: No. 2-1
Just when you think you have a grasp on something in the college football world and what AP Top 25 ranked teams look like, you get something like Saturday in Week 2 that is going to completely start shaking up the college football rankings.
It was a bit of vindication early with what the Texas Longhorns were able to do to the defending national champion Michigan Wolverines in the Big House but then we saw Notre Dame completely fall on its face after their big victory against Texas A&M in College Station last week. And let's not forget teams like Alabama, Oklahoma, Oklahoma State and many more getting into shocking dogfights throughout Saturday.
We saw plenty of chaos and plenty that's going to cause the Week 3 college football AP Top 25 rankings to get shuffled around. What will the poll look like when it's released on Sunday, though? Here are our latest projections.
Projected AP Top 25 rankings after Week 2: No. 25-21
25. Illinois Fighting Illini
Last season, Bret Bielema and Illinois were blown out by Kansas. So as they welcomed the Jayhawks to Champaign this week, there had to be some revenge on their minds. But the truth is, Illinois is just a better team than they were a year ago. Luke Altmyer has progressed, the defense is no longer a saloon door and they put the clamps on Jalon Daniels in this matchup to vault into the Top 25 with a big win.
24. Nebraska Cornhuskers
This isn’t necessarily about Colorado being a quality win for Nebraska. On the contrary, the Buffaloes simply don’t look that much different than they did a year ago when they won just four games. But this is about how dominant Dylan Raiola and the Huskers were in this matchup, terrorizing Shedeur Sanders with a ferocious defense and moving the ball consistently however they saw fit. Nebraska might’ve arrived quicker than expected under Matt Rhule.
23. Iowa State Cyclones
If you just looked at the first half of the Cy-Hawk rivalry game, you would’ve thought Kinnick Stadium was the same-old house of horrors for Iowa State that it’s long been. But they turned that narrative around in the second half with a monster Rocco Becht effort, a huge defensive stand, and a game-winning field goal. The Cyclones are going to be a tough out every single week.
22. Boston College Eagles
Fresh off effectively ending Florida State’s season, Boston College didn’t welcome Duquesne to Chestnut Hill with the intention of letting off the gas pedal. Granted, the Dukes aren’t exactly a powerhouse but the Eagles were able to throttle them early and then turn on cruise control behind another big game from Thomas Castellanos to pick up the 56-0 win and climb into the Top 25.
21. Clemson Tigers
Given how disheartening of a performance Cade Klubnik and Clemson delivered last week against Georgia, I’m not sure anyone was all that confident with the Tigers hosting Appalachian State this week. But hats off to Dabo Swinney for asserting their will and building Klubnik’s confidence as they blew the doors off the Mountaineers right away, including seven first-half scores from the QB.
Projected AP Top 25 rankings after Week 2: No. 20-16
20. Louisville Cardinals
Louisville might be slipping a little under the radar but big shouts to Jeff Brohm. I had no reason to believe in Tyler Shough coming into this season but the Cardinals head coach has him slinging it around and helping lead an impressive win over a spirited Jacksonville State team in Week 2. The level of competition hasn’t been great to this point, admittedly, but back to back games against Georgia Tech and Notre Dame should provide a lot of insight into this team.
19. Arizona Wildcats (Still Playing vs. Northern Arizona)
Arizona’s defense might not be an inspirational unit after all they lost in the transfer portal – shouts to Jedd Fisch for bringing many of his guys with him to Washington – but the offense with Noah Fifita and Tetairoa McMillan is absolutely beastly and we saw that in Week 1. There’s not much worry against Northern Arizona but the schedule and tests will ramp up quickly as Kansas State looms next week for Brent Brennan’s group.
18. LSU Tigers
You would think that, after the heartbreaking and emotional loss to USC last week, Brian Kelly’s team would’ve come out with some fire against an opponent like Nicholls this week. Instead, the Tigers defense was not on its game and neither was the rushing offense without John Emery Jr. LSU ultimately made it comfortable late but it wasn’t the good-feeling win that this team was looking for, without question.
17. Michigan Wolverines
Matching up with Texas showed us every fear we could possibly have about Michigan. It turns out, even one of the best defenses in the country isn’t enough against truly elite competition when the offense is essentially impotent. Until Sherrone Moore figures out a way to consistently move the ball against upper-tier competition, it could be a long season for the Wolverines, especially with some of the high-profile matchups still looming.
16. Kansas State Wildcats
Avery Johnson didn’t bounce back with a big week after his lackluster opener for K-State last week. Tulane gave the Wildcats all that they could handle, though Johnson and Chris Klieman’s team deserve credit for weathering that and getting the job done. One thing that’s for certain, though, Kansas State will have to be cleaner and better prepared on a short week as they welcome an explosive Arizona team to town next week.
Projected AP Top 25 rankings after Week 2: No. 15-11
15. Notre Dame Fighting Irish
Is there anything more emblematic of Notre Dame under Marcus Freeman’s watch than picking up a massive win at Kyle Field last week and basically paving a golden road to the College Football Playoff only to then lose to Northern Illinois? To me, this loss is on Mike Denbrock more than Freeman, who tried to make Riley Leonard into a pure passer and failed horribly. Now, the Irish’s margin for error just shrunk dramatically.
14. Oklahoma State Cowboys
Mike Gundy’s Cowboys took care of South Dakota State handily last week but got more of a test than they probably bargained for on Saturday with Arkansas coming to Stillwater. This game got ugly late with plenty of mistakes but the Pokes ultimately prevailed in double-overtime to move to 2-0. Oklahoma State has, at times, struggled to stay focused in non-conference, and it’s hard to say that’s what this was or if the Hogs are better than we expected.
13. Oklahoma Sooners
It honestly feels dirty even putting Oklahoma inside the Top 15 after seeing the Sooners truly struggle for 60 minutes against a Houston team many projected to finish at or near the bottom of the new Big 12. It was a sloppy game top-to-bottom for Brent Venables’ team but hats off to them for weathering that and surviving to pick up the win. To avoid dropping next week, though, they’ll have to be much better than they were on Saturday night.
12. Tennessee Volunteers
Statement made! Even though there were plenty of college football fans who wondered if NC State was playing possum and what to make of Tennessee’s beatdown of Chattanooga, we got our answer in Charlotte. Nico Iamaleava indeed looks like the real deal and they put a hurting on the Wolfpack in this game. What may stand out most, though, is how forceful the Vols defense looks, which could be lethal complementing this offense.
11. USC Trojans (Still Playing vs. Utah State)
The first game without Caleb Williams in two years went off swimmingly for the USC Trojans last week, vaulting them up in the rankings. Miller Moss looked the part running the Lincoln Riley offense and went toe-to-toe with a talented LSU team to make it happen. Utah State shouldn’t offer much resistance in that but USC will still be aiming to build off their strong start to the season.
Projected AP Top 25 rankings after Week 2: No. 10-9
10. Miami Hurricanes
After the dominant win against rival Florida in The Swamp last week, Miami was certainly in a letdown spot that would scare most programs and fan bases. The good news for the Hurricanes, however, is that they weren’t up against necessarily a letdown type of opponent as they welcomed the Florida A&M Rattlers on Saturday.
It was admittedly a bit sleepy early for The U early on in this game, taking just a 25-6 lead into halftime. But Cam Ward and Damien Martinez came out even better in the second half to pull away handily, ending up with a Miami win by a 56-9 count. With how the ACC has looked so far this year, it’s hard to find anyone who looks to be in a better spot to win their conference than Miami right now.
9. Utah Utes
For the majority of the first half, Utah looked as if they were going to completely steamroll Baylor in a strange matchup that’s labeled officially as a non-conference game even though both teams are in the Big 12 (thanks, advanced scheduling and realignment!). But that was brought to a halt when veteran quarterback Cam Rising suffered a hand injury that took him out of the game. From thereafter, the Utes offense was largely lifeless and Kyle Whittingham leaned on his defense to ride out the 23-12 win.
Rising’s X-rays on his hand came back negative, which is a good sign. However, this is a Utah program that spent all of last season without their star and veteran under center and it showed. That’s not at all what they want to do as potential favorites in the Big 12 this season, their first year in the league, so Rising’s health now and moving forward with how uninspiring the Utes looked without him on Saturday is worth monitoring closely.
Projected AP Top 25 rankings after Week 2: No. 8-7
8. Missouri Tigers
Given how much trouble we saw a handful of other Top 25 teams have against MAC teams on Saturday, I suppose we should give quite a bit of credit to Eli Drinkwitz and the Missouri Tigers on Saturday evening for welcoming the Buffalo Bulls to town and not really sweating that one all too much at all. Having said that, perhaps you would’ve liked to see a bit more of an emphatic result from the Tigers in this one.
Even still, the offense was cooking with this one and, perhaps more importantly, the defense looked disciplined and stout against Buffalo, possibly showing that Blake Baker isn’t desperately missed in Columbia after all. Mizzou may have looked at their schedule coming into the year, however, as four easy games. But after seeing Boston College and Vanderbilt both come out swinging this season, those next two games no longer look like pushovers for the Tigers.
7. Penn State Nittany Lions
Maybe Penn State was reading its press clippings all week, maybe they just weren’t going to get up for Bowling Green no matter what, but James Franklin’s Nittany Lions found themselves with a little bit of lemon booty on Saturday afternoon because the Falcons had them legitimately on the ropes throughout this one. Drew Allar and Co. pulled out the win, 34-27.
Allar and the offense weren’t the big concern coming out of this game, however. The quarterback wasn’t perfect but still threw for 204 yards with two passing scores, a rushing score and an interception while Nicholas Singleton and Kaytron Allen both cleared the century-mark. But Tom Allen’s defense was rightly under fire after allowing 375 total yards of offense and looking lost at times. It didn’t bit them in this situation but, at the end of the day, we know that Penn State has to be better than this for this team and program to get over the hump.
Projected AP Top 25 rankings after Week 2: No. 6-5
6. Oregon Ducks (Still Playing vs. Boise State)
There were always going to be plenty of eyes on the Oregon Ducks, one of the proverbial favorites in the Big Ten entering this season, hosting the Boise State Broncos in Eugene this week given that Spencer Danielson’s team is among the favorites to make the College Football Playoff as the Group of 5 representative. But after Dan Lanning’s team put up a Week 1 stinker against Idaho that caused them to tumble into the back-half of the Top 10, that’s even more so the case.
Look, Oregon definitely kept it vanilla by design against the Vandals and was playing down a couple of starting offensive linemen. That absolutely needs to be factored into the equation when diagnosing the Ducks moving forward but Boise State offers a big chance for this team to make a statement, especially after the Broncos gave up 40+ points to Georgia Southern a week prior.
5. Alabama Crimson Tide
Who could forget last year when Nick Saban effectively shut up Jalen Milroe critics by starting Ty Simpson and Ty Buchner (in some order) against USF and Alabama was struggling. But hey, with Milroe being the no-doubt starter and this game being in Tuscaloosa for Week 2, no problem for the Crimson Tide, right? Well, not so much.
Byrum Brown and the Bulls rushing attack was a nightmare for the Tide on Saturday night while the South Florida defense was highly effective, particularly when it comes to capitalizing on mistakes and turnovers. Ultimately, Bama was able to survive that and pull away but there are now some legitimate questions when it comes to this team moving forward, especially with a trip to Wisconsin, a bye week, then a date with Georgia looming in the next three weeks.
Projected AP Top 25 rankings after Week 2: No. 4-3
4. Ole Miss Rebels
Perhaps all you need to know about this game and how outmatched Middle Tennessee was against Lane Kiffin’s Ole Miss Rebels is the fact that Jaxson Dart – whose head coach has already admitted is out there trying to get his stats against lower-level competition to boost his Heisman Trophy stock – didn’t throw an incompletion until the fourth quarter of this game. Dart set an SEC record by completing his first 24 passes of the game, finishing 25-of-27 for 377 yards with one passing and one rushing touchdown.
Henry Parrish Jr., who transferred back to Oxford this season from Miami, had a four-touchdown day and, while MTSU did move the ball some, the Rebels defense came up big in the key areas of the field. Again, there’s not much to learn here but it does very much affirm that Ole Miss is not a team to be trifled with this season, though we might not see how serious that is until Oct. 12 when they visit Baton Rouge to face LSU.
3. Ohio State Buckeyes
Ohio State isn’t dropping from No. 2 to No. 3 for anything that they necessarily did. However, while teams around them have been going out and making statements against Top 25 teams, the Buckeyes don’t exactly have the most opportunities to prove themselves when it comes to their early-season schedule. After destroying Akron (albeit with a slow first half) in Week 1, they went out and did the same to Western Michigan.
The Buckeyes went into halftime already with a 35-0 lead and didn’t look back from there. Will Howard looked far more comfortable than he did in his first game for OSU while Quinshon Judkins also got loose, which we didn’t totally see in the opener either. In all actuality, however, we know that Ryan Day is simply trying to get everything clicking right for this team before the start of October when the schedule ramps up in a major way for this team.
Projected AP Top 25 rankings after Week 2: No. 2-1
2. Texas Longhorns
On multiple platforms throughout the week, I was adamant that Texas was just a cut above Michigan. However, there remained hesitancy to say that it was going to be a blowout in Ann Arbor because of the strength of Michigan’s defense and the raucous road environment the Longhorns would have to weather when it comes to the Big House. As it turns out, neither of those things mattered and Steve Sarkisian’s team made a monster statement on Saturday.
Quinn Ewers played a pristine game, picking apart Michigan (and avoiding Will Johnson) while the Texas O-line held up quite well throughout. The defense, meanwhile, made life hell for Davis Warren and the Wolverines rushing attack to deliver a 31-12 statement win in Week 2. And that’s enough of a signature win for me – even if it did say quite a lot about Michigan – to vault the Longhorns ahead of Ohio State and up to No. 2.
1. Georgia Bulldogs
This might shock you to your core but Georgia had precisely zero trouble handling Tennessee Tech on Saturday. Carson Beck looked like he just rolled out of bed ready to lead the Dawgs offense to a big day on that side of the ball and he did just that before getting a nice rest for the back-end of the second half in what ultimately ended as a 48-3 victory for the Bulldogs.
Honestly, there’s not much you’re going to take away from a game like this, especially in comparison to what we saw a week ago when Kirby Smart’s team put the boa constrictor grip on Clemson for 60 minutes to force a blowout win. But it was good to see Trevor Etienne make his debut for the Bulldogs, going for 78 yards on just five carries, and for UGA to simply have no trouble at all getting through clearly inferior competition.