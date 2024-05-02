How to watch St. Louis Cardinals game amid Bally Sports/Comcast Xfinity dispute
Here's how to watch St. Louis Cardinals games during the Bally Sports/Comcast Xfinity dispute.
The St. Louis Cardinals have gotten off to a slow start in 2024, entering Thursday's action with a record of 14-17. They've gotten some strong starting pitching from players John Mozeliak brought in this offseason, but their offense has strangely been among the league's worst. For this team to go anywhere this season, that's going to have to change.
Even with their uneven beginning, Cardinals fans often come in droves to watch their team, whether it's at Busch Stadium or on television. Busch Stadium remains one of the best venues to watch a baseball game in MLB, but those who choose to watch on TV might have some more trouble.
A carriage dispute between Xfinity and the Diamond Sports Group which owns Bally Sports, has caused games to get dropped on cable. That, of course, is a problem.
As the Cardinals attempt to make a push toward contention, fans will need to find alternative ways to watch games. Fortunately for Cards fans, much like Braves fans, there are other options at their disposal.
How to watch the St. Louis Cardinals during Bally Sports/Comcast Xfinity dispute
Bally Sports Midwest will no longer be an option for Cardinals fans to rely on for those who have Xfinity. It's an extremely unfortunate situation, but not one without other ways for fans to watch their favorite team. The most obvious solutions would be to subscribe to a streaming service or to simply change cable networks.
Fubo TV has a free trial and will carry Cardinals games on its streaming service. This would be a solid replacement, at least until this dispute comes to an end. Finding a stream on Reddit is another viable alternative.
Another solution would be to subscribe to MLB.TV for those out of network. Whether MLB will step in and remove blackouts for those in the St. Louis area as they should remains to be seen, but those outside of St. Louis can subscribe and catch games. Those with T-Mobile can get a subscription for free.
How to listen to Cardinals radio during Comcast Xfinity dispute
For those who do not want to pay for a new service to watch Cardinals baseball, they can always resort to the radio.
KMOX 1120 AM carries the radio broadcast for Cardinals games. It's not ideal having to resort to that, but perhaps accompanied by the Gamecast feed it gives fans enough of the experience that they'd get on TV to tune in. Now is the time to get creative.
The hope is, of course, that this dispute resolves itself sooner than later and Cardinals fans who have Xfinity can watch games without interruption.