How to watch the 2024 NBA Draft with & without cable: Full streaming guide
By Curt Bishop
The NBA Draft is set to take place tonight and tomorrow. This will be the moment when teams choose their prospects from the NBA Draft pool and decide who is best suited to lead their franchise forward in the years to come.
The Atlanta Hawks have the first pick in this year's draft after winning the lottery, and this year's draft will be different in that the rounds will take place on different nights. Round one kicks off at 8 p.m. Eastern Time, with round two taking place at 4 p.m. Eastern Time tomorrow.
Here is everything to know about how to watch this year's NBA Draft and where to find it.
How to watch this year's NBA Draft
As previously mentioned, the first round of this year's NBA Draft will start at 8 p.m. Eastern Time. It will air on ABC and ESPN. The second round will air on ESPN only.
Fans with a cable package should be able to easily access the draft. However, if you do not have a cable package, you still will be able to watch the draft in some form.
Fans can save 50 percent and watch on sling. Blue tier costs $60 per month, while Blue + Orange tier costs, $30 in the first month. This can be cancelled anytime.
Another option is Fubo TV. Fans can watch the draft for free on this service by starting a seven-day free trial. But there is a sports package that costs just $7.99 which includes NBA TV.
The Hulu + Live TV/ESPN + bundle features 95 channels and fans can access ESPN through it. It is priced at $77 a month after a three-day free trial.
Finally, fans can also use a digital TV antenna. There is no monthly charge for this service. However, depending one where fans are, it may not pick up the best signal. But it is an extremely affordable option and will work in certain areas, being able to pick up channels within a 65-mile range.