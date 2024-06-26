What time is the NBA Draft tonight?
After weeks and months of rumors, posturing, workouts, promises and everything in between, we've arrived at the 2024 NBA Draft. The Atlanta Hawks, of course, emerged from the NBA Draft Lottery with the No. 1 overall pick as the franchise faces an uncertain future regarding their two stars, Trae Young and Dejounte Murray. Now, the top pick in the draft will be entering the fray, either to help right the ship or potentially spark a rebuild in Atlanta.
There is, of course, much more drama surrounding the 2024 NBA Draft beyond just that. What's going to happen with Bronny James -- and perhaps just as much, what will that mean for his father, LeBron James and his future? Where will the Kentucky stars like Reed Sheppard and Rob Dillingham, among others come off the board? And back to the Hawks, who will they even take with the No. 1 pick in a draft class with no clear-cut top prospect like last year's Victor Wembanyama sweepstakes?
It's going to be a potentially crazy night, especially if Tuesday's Mikal Bridges trade to the New York Knicks is a precursor to what the NBA Draft may hold. Fans won't want to miss it, so that probably starts with knowing what time the draft starts. We have that for you and much more!
2024 NBA Draft start time, TV channel and more
The 2024 NBA Draft will start at 8 p.m. ET on Wednesday, June 26 for the first round of the draft. The broadcast will be on ESPN with simulcasts streaming through ESPN+ with a paid subscription to the service. Though the draft broadcast is set to start on ESPN at 8 p.m. ET, the Hawks most likely won't come on the clock for the No. 1 overall pick until about 8:10-8:15 p.m. ET as the broadcast sets the stage, commissioner Adam Silver reveals his opening remarks, and then finally puts Atlanta on the clock.
The second round and day of the 2024 NBA Draft will start at 4 p.m. ET on Thursday, June 27 with the broadcast also being on ESPN and streaming on ESPN+.
Full 2024 NBA Draft Order
- Atlanta Hawks
- Washington Wizards
- Houston Rockets (via BKN)
- San Antonio Spurs
- Detroit Pistons
- Charlotte Hornets
- Portland Trail Blazers
- San Antonio Spurs (via TOR)
- Memphis Grizzlies
- Utah Jazz
- Chicago Bulls
- Oklahoma City Thunder (via HOU)
- Sacramento Kings
- Portland Trail Blazers (via GSW)
- Miami Heat
- Philadelphia 76ers
- Los Angeles Lakers
- Orlando Magic
- Toronto Raptors (via IND)
- Cleveland Cavaliers
- New Orleans Pelicans (via MIL)
- Phoenix Suns
- Milwaukee Bucks (via NOP)
- New York Knicks (via DAL)
- New York Knicks
- Washington Wizards (via LAC)
- Minnesota Timberwolves
- Denver Nuggets
- Utah Jazz (via OKC)
- Boston Celtics - End of Round 1
- Toronto Raptors (via DET)
- Utah Jazz (via WAS)
- Milwaukee Bucks (via POR)
- Portland Trail Blazers (via CHA)
- San Antonio Spurs
- Indiana Pacers (via TOR)
- Minnesota Timberwolves (via MEM)
- New York Knicks (via UTA)
- Memphis Grizzlies (via BKN)
- Portland Trail Blazers (via ATL)
- Philadelphia 76ers (via CHI)
- Charlotte Hornets (via HOU)
- Miami Heat
- Houston Rockets (via GSW)
- Sacramento Kings
- Los Angeles Clippers (via IND)
- Orlando Magic
- San Antonio Spurs (via LAL)
- (Philadelphia 76ers - Pick Forfeited)
- Indiana Pacers (via CLE)
- Indiana Pacers (via NOP)
- Washington Wizards (via PHX)
- Golden State Warriors (via MIL)
- Detroit Pistons (via NYK)
- Boston Celtics (via DAL)
- Los Angeles Lakers (via LAC)
- Denver Nuggets (via MIN)
- Memphis Grizzlies (via OKC)
- (Phoenix Suns - Pick Forfeited)
- Dallas Mavericks (via BOS)
Who are the best prospects in the 2024 NBA Draft?
Our resident FanSided NBA Draft expert Chris Kline has broken down his top prospects throughout the season and now has a final Big Board in place. He has G League Ignite star Ron Holland as his top prospect in the 2024 NBA Draft as the wing has upside that he simply can't ignore. Here's a look at the rest of his top 10 prospects in the draft from his final draft rankings.
- Ron Holland, wing, G League Ignite
- Isaiah Collier, guard, USC
- Nikola Topic, guard, Red Star
- Donovan Clingan, big, UConn
- Zach Edey, big, Purdue
- Rob Dillingham, guard, Kentucky
- Reed Sheppard, guard, Kentucky
- Alex Sarr, big, Perth Wildcats
- Cody Williams, wing, Colorado
- Jared McCain, guard, Duke