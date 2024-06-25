NBA Draft Rumors: Lakers targeting bigs, Bronny sleeper lurking, Risacher called out
- Matas Buzelis calls out projected No. 1 pick Zaccharie Risacher
- 76ers are still interested in drafting Bronny James for leverage purposes
- Lakers could target 7-footer in NBA Draft to pair with Anthony Davis
The 2024 NBA Draft is tomorrow, which means the rumor mill is heating up. We still don't really know much about what is going down tomorrow. This is a weak class, defined by its parity and the vast gaps in prospect valuation between different front offices. Even more than normal, beauty is in the eye of the beholder with this draft.
As of this writing, there is a little more than 24 hours until the Atlanta Hawks are on the clock at No. 1. Let's dive into the latest scuttlebutt making its way around the interwebs in anticipation of the main event.
NBA Draft Rumors: Matas Buzelis calls out Zaccharie Risacher for ducking 1v1 challenge
The NBA is the best soap opera on television. Projected lottery pick Matas. Buzelis is doing his part to contribute to the drama. In March, the G League Ignite wing challenged French prospect Zaccharie Risacher, widely projected as the No.1 overall pick, to a game of one-on-one. He did not expect a response — nor did he get one.
"Of course, I want to see him one-on-one. He just doesn't want to do that with me," he told Urbonas. "His agent will not do that with me, and I know he won't. It's a business decision. ... My advantage is that I have everything over him."
"My advantage is that I have everything over him," is without a doubt one of the sickest burns in recent NBA beef history.
In a more recent sit-down with Stadium's Shams Charania, Buzelis reiterated his challenge to Risacher.
"I respect Zach (Risacher) as a player…He just doesn’t want to see me. I’m just going to keep it real with everybody."
Obviously Risacher isn't going to take up Buzelis' one-on-one challenge. It was never in the cards, and frankly, I'm not convinced Buzelis' agent would be all-in on the concept either. It's fun to talk about it — Buzelis has the deeper one-on-one bag, but Risacher is the better on-ball defender — but beyond the obvious injury risk, there's no material benefit to it. NBA front offices generally aren't dumb enough to put serious stock into a gimmicky "battle" of individuals. Basketball is a team sport.
But, Buzelis' energy is appreciated. He told FanSided back in February that he views himself as the No. 1 overall pick. He clearly has the self-confidence to deliver on his immense ceiling at the next level.
"Of course I think I should be No. 1, but it’s not up to me... Also, I’d say I think I am No. 1 because I work extremely hard, no matter how bad I played the day before, or how good I played. I’m always going to show up and work."
Buzelis is projected to Detroit at No. 5 in the latest FanSided mock draft, while Risacher lands with the Spurs at No. 4. That said, the latter is heavily involved in conversations for the Hawks at No. 1.
NBA Draft Rumors: 76ers could target Bronny James with No. 41 pick
Bronny James is receiving more pre-draft buzz than any projected second-round pick ever. He averaged 4.8 points as a freshman and struggled to mount a serious case to NBA scouts, but the former McDonald's All-American is enough of an athlete and a defender to merit an investment at 19 years old. He is also LeBron James' kid, which is going to move the needle for some front offices — whether it should or not.
The Klutch Sports apparatus has worked hard to dispel the notion of LeBron following Bronny to a new team. If we take him at his word, Bronny doesn't have much interest in playing with his dad. Who would? I can see how that would be pretty awkward.
And yet, that hasn't prevented the Los Angeles Lakers from working on the local product, who is widely mocked to LA with the No. 55 pick. Another team could get in the Lakers' way, though. The Philadelphia 76ers in particular seem like a looming threat at No. 41, equipped with open roster spots and enough cap space to mount a serious push for LeBron Sr., assuming he even entertains leaving the Lakers.
From NBC Sports' Kurt Helin in a recent interview with TODAY:
"That's absolutely it, that is for teams like Philadelphia, which is a team I've heard mentioned. Once you get past the early 40s in the draft, all those guys are projects. You take guys who are like Bronny. That guy has potential; we can develop this. There are a lot of teams that might (think), hey, we're already going to roll the dice on a guy in the 40s, why don't we try this and see if we can get LeBron to come?"
Daryl Morey is one of the league's more committed star hunters. If he thinks there is even a one percent chance of luring LeBron to Philadelphia by drafting Bronny, well, the Sixers are going to pull the trigger. I am not very convinced of that strategy, but the Sixers' front office is more plugged-in than me. And, frankly, drafting Bronny at No. 41 in a weak draft isn't some huge reach. This is a kid who was mocked top-20 in a lot of preseason projections.
There are far more disastrous moves than taking a shot in the dark on Bronny James in the middle of the second round.
NBA Draft Rumors: Lakers could target 7-footers to pair with Anthony Davis
The Lakers' NBA Draft plans are starting to take shape. We can expect Los Angeles to pursue a win-now piece, rather than swinging for upside. The Jalen Hood-Schifino pick last season went over like a lead balloon. New head coach J.J. Redick figures to impart his wisdom on the front office, but in the end, Rob Pelinka controls his own destiny here. The Lakers have a spotty track record in the draft since his arrival. This could end up as one of the more consequential decisions of the LeBron James era.
Under the new collective bargaining agreement, expensive teams will have trouble filling out the rosters around their stars. As such, it's critical to find affordable, team-controlled talent through the draft. If the Lakers, in the thick of title contention, can translate the No. 17 pick into a day-one rotation piece, that is a huge win.
According to Yahoo's Jake Fischer, there is a belief in league circles that Los Angeles could target a center to complement Anthony Davis.
"As the Lakers embark on the rest of a critical offseason, the idea of Los Angeles targeting centers to slot next to Anthony Davis has once again circulated among league personnel. There have since been several centers linked to the Lakers at No. 17 in Wednesday’s NBA Draft, most recently Baylor freshman Yves Missi as well as Indiana sophomore Ke’lel Ware."
Look, Anthony Davis' best basketball in Los Angeles has come at the center position. The Lakers really don't need to push him to the four spot and try the twin-towers approach, as it clogs the paint and destroys spacing.
Of the two names listed by Fischer, Kel'el Ware ought to appeal more to Los Angeles due to his 3-point proficiency. He can run pick-and-pops with LeBron and keep the paint open for AD. Missi is a talented athlete with major defensive upside, but he compresses the floor in a concerning way next to Davis.
The Lakers would benefit from an upgrade behind Davis, so there's merit to targeting another 7-footer. Just as long as their new coach doesn't try to bend to AD's long-held desire to play more power forward. It never works.
Another name connected to Los Angeles on the workout circuit is Purdue's Zach Edey. FanSided's Ian Levy expressed concern about the on-court fit, even if Edey's immense talent makes him worthy of consideration at No. 17 in a vacuum.
"As a four-year college player he should be ready to contribute next season and his outlier size means that his rebounding, rim protection and finishing should translate fairly well. But if the Lakers are playing him, then Davis is at the 4, away from the basket where his effectiveness is limited. Edey is a big target around the rim for passes from LeBron but he also clogs the paint, cutting off driving angles and pushing the Lakers to the 3-point line where they struggled last year. It may also take him a while to adjust to the speed and pace of the NBA game which means you probably aren't getting someone who could fill in for 30+ minutes a night should an emergency need arise."
Los Angeles can't get tunnel vision here. Ware, Missi, and Edey are all worthy of consideration at the very least, but other talented prospects are bound to be available when the Lakers are on the clock. Whether it's a guard to replace D'Angelo Russell or a 3-and-D wing, alternative options exist.