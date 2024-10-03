How to watch the 2024 NHL Global Series Czechia
By Jackie Daly
The Buffalo Sabres and the New Jersey Devils are set to kick off their season this Friday, October 4 at 1 p.m. ET at O2 Arena in Prague, Czechia. They round out their visit and the 2024 NHL Global Series on Saturday morning, October 5, at 10 a.m. ET. While the Sabres and Devils are playing games one and two of 82, the rest of the league will still be putting the finishing touches on their roster and pre-season training. On Tuesday, October 8, the rest of the teams will join in on the regular season.
After this weekend's Global Series presented by Fastenal, Prague will have hosted nine NHL regular-season games, which is the second most games played in a city outside of North America. Stockholm, Sweden has the most with 16.
Imagine a life where you don't get to have NHL hockey right on your own soil, all the time.
I don't want to.
Luckily, the NHL is making its game more accessible. It's incredibly exciting to see how the game of ice hockey and the league, in general, are increasingly becoming a global entity, with countries outside of North America having hosted 42 regular season games. This number will increase to 44 after this weekend and 46 the first weekend of November when the Dallas Stars and the reining Cup champs in the Florida Panthers battle it out for two games in Tampere, Finland.
This trip will be the fourth tour for the Sabres, who played in contests in Europe in 1998, 2011, and 2019 (2-2-0). The Devils have been over to play in Europe only one other time (1-0-0), cruising to a 5-2 win over the Edmonton Oilers back in 2018.
With a busy off-season, training camp, and pre-season behind them, new head coach Sheldon Keefe and the Devils are ready to make some noise against ex-Devils head coach and new Sabres bench boss Lindy Ruff and the Sabres in Prague. You can catch all the action from both games in the Global Series Czechia on NHL Network, MSG, SN, and MSG-B this Friday and Saturday.
Hockey is so back!