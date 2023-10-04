How to watch the NBA in 2023-24 with & without cable: Full streaming guide
The 2023-24 NBA season promises to be epic and you won't want to miss a minute. Here's our full streaming guide on how to tune in with and without cable.
As the NBA regular season takes off, fans might be wondering how they can watch all the games this season. Of course, the easiest way to watch as many regular season games as possible is to get a NBA League Pass subscription.
Still, it should be noted that if you only have this subscription, you will miss out on the national TV games. Additionally, you will not be able to watch games in your local area. If you want to watch games in your local area without cable, it will require you to get some kind of third-party service like YouTube TV or FuboTV.
If you want to watch every game and you don't want to pay for cable, it will require you to buy a YouTube TV subscription. Someday down the line, you will most likely be able to only need to get ESPN+ in order to watch ESPN NBA games. Still, for now, you will need to buy through a third partner like Fubo TV to access ESPN. It's hard to note that the cable business as a whole is dwindling down.
When it comes to the other games aired, you will need to buy TNT through a third-party cable service. It's unclear if you can buy HBOMax and stream TNT games there instead, but it seems like an option that will exist in the near future. Of course, you can get TNT through a third-party cable service.
What will the future of NBA look on television?
As the NBA seasons pass by, it will become a lot easier for fans to watch games on streaming services. This is due to the fact that the entire cable industry is dying out. The NBA is noticing this and helping their major TV partners with the transition. This is the way for the NBA to make sure it has the most competitors for their TV rights.
By recognizing that the way people watch TV is changing, the NBA is making sure the game of basketball is healthy as this transition goes down.