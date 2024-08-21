How to Watch Vikings vs. Eagles in NFL Preseason Week 3: With and without cable
One of the biggest stories in Minnesota Vikings camp was wondering whether first-round pick J.J. McCarthy could steal the starting quarterback job away from Sam Darnold. The veteran in Darnold was always the favorite to begin the season under center, but McCarthy played quite well in the team's first preseason game. Unfortunately, his season-ending knee injury ended the competition before it really kicked into high gear.
Darnold is locked in as the team's likely starter, but now the question is who will back him up? Nick Mullens is an established backup, but Jaren Hall looked good in their last preseason game. Will they both make the roster? It's one of the many interesting storylines for Vikings fans to follow in Saturday's final preseason game in which they're matched up against the Philadelphia Eagles.
The Vikings and Eagles have a surprisingly stacked recent history against each other. Not only did the Eagles defeat them to win the NFC back in 2018, but they've matched up in each of Philadelphia's last two home openers. They won't play each other in the regular season in 2024, so it's only fitting that the Vikings will make the trip out east for their final preseason contest.
Vikings vs. Eagles Preseason Week 3 game details
- Date: Saturday, Aug. 24
- Start Time: 1:00 p.m. ET/12:00 p.m. CT
- Location: Lincoln Financial Field - Philadelphia, PA
It's unclear if superstars like Jalen Hurts or Justin Jefferson will play in Saturday's final preseason tune-up, but that's not what'll make this game super interesting. What's most important to watch for is those on the roster bubble. Can Tanner McKee continue to put pressure on Kenny Pickett? Can Trishton Jackson keep the momentum he's gained from his first two outstanding preseason games and crack Minnesota's 53-man roster?
There's a non-zero chance that a good amount of starters on both sides will sit out and not risk injury in what's a meaningless game. Keeping an eye on those with a lot to fight for is what'll make this game interesting. Those who stand out, whether it's in a good way or bad, might make or miss their respective teams as a result of this game.
The game will be carried on local FOX broadcasts and on streaming platforms in the Philadelphia and Minneapolis area.
Watching Vikings vs. Eagles on mobile devices
The easiest way to watch this game for those with NFL+ Premium subscriptions would be on the official app of the NFL which can be found on the App Store and Google Play. The same can be said for all of the other services above.