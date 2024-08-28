Howie Roseman admits one devious reason the Jahan Dotson trade could be huge mistake
By Lior Lampert
Trading with divisional counterparts is all the craze these days. In August alone, we've seen it happen thrice. Of the three transactions, the most noteworthy was between the Philadelphia Eagles and Washington Commanders, revolving around 2022 first-round wide receiver Jahan Dotson.
Philadelphia gave up considerable draft capital to land Dotson. The haul Washington obtained for him makes you wonder if the Eagles paid a premium to facilitate the move, considering they're NFC East rivals.
Speaking with reporters on Tuesday, Eagles executive vice president/general manager Howie Roseman's comments indicated the Eagles presumably had to shell out more for Dotson. So, he and the Philly front office must be confident in the 24-year-old's chances of reviving his career, though that decision could haunt them.
Howie Roseman admits one devious reason the Jahan Dotson trade could be a huge mistake
Understanding that the Commanders "aren't trying to help [them] by any stretch of the imagination," Roseman's cost for Dotson is undoubtedly steep. The Eagles' lead executive acknowledged that negotiating is "always harder when you do it in your division."
"No, we’re not going to get any freebies from anyone, not that we do from anyone in the league,” Roseman stated.
Regardless, Roseman felt that Dotson provided the Eagles an "opportunity" to get a player they've had "exposure" to. However, the two-time NFL Executive of the Year admittedly expended significant assets to get a deal done with the Commanders:
"... obviously give up a second-day draft compensation, which is important for all of us, but we felt like it was worthwhile ..."
The Eagles acquired Dotson and a 2025 fifth-rounder from the swap, sending a 2025 third-round pick and two seventh-round selections. Ostensibly, other teams outside the NFC East would've had to do much less to pry the ex-Commander away from Washington.
If Dotson doesn't pan out, this could age horribly for the Eagles, especially because Roseman is fully aware of the circumstances. Nevertheless, the damage is done and there's no turning back, so only time will tell.