Hugh Freeze is willing to burn Auburn to the ground along with his career
By John Buhler
Things are not going well for Hugh Freeze at Auburn. In what was supposed to be a breakout year for the team, the Tigers find themselves at 2-2 on the year with tough losses to Cal in the non-conference and now to Arkansas in SEC play. Quarterback play has been an issue throughout, but that is the least bit of Freeze's worries. Apparently, he is further dividing an already fractured fan base.
His former Ole Miss quarterback Bo Wallace took umbrage with Freeze's nonchalant ways of throwing his quarterbacks under the bus. We know that Freeze isn't a good guy, as nobody puts the I before team quite like him. Although he is not getting shut out at home from the confines of a hospital bed, he seems to be doing everything in his power to not curry favor with an Auburn program that needs it.
In between the bad quarterback play, the consistent losing and the lack of accountability every step of the way, Freeze is apparently not doing the best job of treating Auburn football alumni well. This may only be a small sample size, but I don't think playing favorites with notable football alumni is going to play well in the most fractured program in the SEC. Auburn needs to achieve alignment.
Josh Holsey, Corey Grant, Chandler Cox and LaDarius Owens all had things to say about Freeze.
And then throw in this moronic quote about Arkansas head coach Sam Pittman for good measure:
"I love Sam Pittman and I hope he wins the rest of his games. But I'm telling that the hard truth is that if we play them nine more times, we'd beat them nine more times. That's what's hard to take."
What if I told you Freeze never took the time to watch the 1990s cinematic masterpiece Little Giants?
Pittman needs good coordinators to win, but he can build a healthy program because he truly cares.
Hugh Freeze is setting himself up to receive the Bryan Harsin treatment
I don't say this lightly. Auburn is the hardest job in the country. It is a traditional power, one with a proud college football history and so many good things going for it. They have won multiple national championships and have three Heisman Trophy winners in their history. However, their three biggest rivals are Alabama, Georgia and LSU. That is a problem. Another is that they are a little brother school.
While the number of programs that can realistically win a national championship have increased with College Football Playoff expansion, prior to this season, Auburn was arguably the worst Power Five program where you could win a national title at. You need to get Alabama and Georgia at home, and possibly steal a game at Death Valley, to potentially pull it off. I have seen the Tigers do this, though.
Auburn sits in the middle of a very interesting crossroad of expectations between tempered and unrealistic. They have been to the mountaintop of major college football not that long ago, but seeing their two biggest rivals be dynastic and their third have the greatest season ever in 2019 LSU cannot be sitting well with them. It makes whoever is coaching this team never fully comfortable on the job.
Overall, Auburn was desperate when it hired Freeze. John Cohen left his alma mater of Mississippi State to hire the disgraced former Ole Miss coach with the belief that the arrival of Freeze down on The Plains would have rival head coaches Nick Saban, Kirby Smart and Brian Kelly shaking in their boots. Well, are they? All Freeze has done is throw some gasoline onto the Bryan Harsin grease fire.
Ultimately, winning is the only panacea that gets Auburn football and its fractured fan base aligned. When Auburn finally gets everybody pulling the same direction, fans, athletic department, boosters and all, then we can see the Tigers contend for championships again. The good news is Auburn can go from bad to great in an instant. The bad news is I don't think Freeze will be the coach to do that.
If Freeze cared more about Auburn than himself, then we might see the Tigers get back to relevancy.