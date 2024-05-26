Indy 500 delays today: Latest weather updates from Indianapolis Motor Speedway
By Mark Powell
The start of the Indianapolis 500 could be delayed on Sunday due to storms moving through the area. There is a severe thunderstorm warning in the area, with rain expected to start around 12:45 p.m. ET. With 125,000 fans expected for 'The Greatest Spectacle in Racing', speedway president J. Douglas Boles is erring on the side of caution.
"No matter what decision we make at this point, it's going to be a difficult one for some of our fans," Boles said, per ESPN. "Our hope still, based on what the weather looks like, we can begin drying the track around 2:30 or 3 o'clock and be able to start."
If for some reason the rain persists longer than some forecasters believe, either the remainder or entirely of the race would be run on Monday.
Indianapolis 500 restart time: Weather updates from Indianapolis Motor Speedway
Per a simple weather.com search, storms are expected to end by 4 p.m. local time, with the brunt of the bad weather coming in the next few hours.
The track at Indianapolis Motor Speedway typically takes at least 90 minutes to dry. So, if the rain does indeed stop at 4 p.m., then the earliest the race could be run in 5:30 p.m. local time.
With that in mind, it's possible the Indy 500 could be run on Monday, which would be a huge disappointment for fans who make the journey. However, given most of the work force has off on Monday for Memorial Day Weekend, there would still be a sizable crowd.
How Kyle Larson could benefit the most from Indy 500 rain delay
While Kyle Larson is primarily a Nascar driver, he is attempting a Memorial Day double, as in racing the Indy 500 and then the Coca-Cola 600. A delay to Monday could benefit Larson immensely, as he could potentially race the Coca-Cola 600, which is scheduled to start at 6 p.m. after the rain ends, and then take part in the Indy 500 on Monday (assuming the race is moved).
"I think our plan is to keep this as a priority," Larson said. "I think I would be here racing (in the event of a delay)."
We'll have more on this story shortly.