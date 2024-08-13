Injury bug is biting Lions training camp like a swarm of mosquitos
By Lior Lampert
The 2024 NFL regular season hasn't even begun yet, and the Detroit Lions still can't catch a break.
Last week, Detroit's defense suffered a brutal blow it already can't afford, losing veteran cornerback Emmanuel Moseley to a torn pec. He's presumably staring at an extensive absence, though the injuries don't stop there for the Lions.
Monday's training camp session saw three more Lions players get hurt, igniting a potentially catastrophic doomsday scenario. To make matters worse, they're all vital pieces of the puzzle for Detroit's outlook this upcoming campaign and beyond.
Per Colton Pouncy of The Athletic, first- and second-round rookie corners Terrion Arnold and Ennis Rakestraw Jr. left practice early. The former sustained an upper-body injury, while the latter endured an ankle issue. Moreover, standout running back Jahmyr Gibbs departed prematurely because of a leg ailment.
Pouncy notes that he didn't see Gibbs leave the field. However, he was watching Arnold, who appeared to get dinged up in a one-on-one drill with All-Pro wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown. The Lions reporter also witnessed Rakestraw limping after a head-to-head matchup with pass-catcher Jameson Williams.
Not a great day at the office for the Lions -- to say the least.
Injury bug is biting Lions training camp at every turn
Detroit is getting downright ravaged by a symphony of injuries simultaneously, and the timing couldn't be much worse.
The Lions host the Los Angeles Rams to kick off the year in less than a month. Meanwhile, Gibbs, Arnold and Rakestraw could miss valuable reps if their injuries sideline them. For a team with Super Bowl aspirations, that's particularly ideal.
Following up on the information from Pouncy, ESPN's Adam Schefter later specified that Gibbs went down with a hamstring malady.
For now, the extent of the trio's damages remains unclear. But the uncertainty only adds to the concern and uneasiness Lions fans are likely feeling.