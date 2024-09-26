This insane Giants defensive stat should have Cowboys fans worried
By Kinnu Singh
The Dallas Cowboys saw their 2023 season come to an abrupt and bitter end at AT&T Stadium in the NFC Wild Card Round. The 48-32 loss to the Green Bay Packers offered the Cowboys a chance to learn from their mistakes, but they seem to have passed on that opportunity.
When the Cowboys made their home debut for the 2024 season in Week 2, they appeared to be the same team that left the field humbled and humiliated in January. After suffering a blowout loss against the New Orleans Saints, Dallas treated their fans to another poor outing against the Baltimore Ravens in Week 3.
Two consecutive losses at home have left the Cowboys with more questions than answers, but a quick turnaround in Week 4 offers them a chance to get back on track in front of a national audience.
The Cowboys are set to face the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium on Thursday Night Football. Dallas undressed their divisional rival in two matchups last season, but the Giants defense could pose a more significant threat this time around.
Giants defense flashed potential that could haunt Cowboys in Week 4
The Giants defense generated eight sacks against Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson in Week 3. It was the Giants' highest sack total in a single game since 2014, according to NBC Sports.
Solving the pass protection riddle won’t be as simple as keying in on one defensive player. Nine different Giants players had at least half of a sack, and five different players had at least one full sack. The Browns were able to muster just 217 total yards of offense.
Still, New York’s defense isn’t impenetrable. The Giants have allowed an average of 318 total yards per game, which ranks 15th in the league. If Dallas can handle New York’s pass rush, there should be plenty of opportunities for Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott to connect with wide receiver CeeDee Lamb.
The Cowboys' defense hasn’t been any better. Dallas has allowed 29.7 points per game, third-most in the league.
While the budding rivalry between Giants wide receiver Malik Nabers and Cowboys cornerback Trevon Diggs will receive plenty of attention, the defenses will need to play a pivotal role. If New York can pressure Prescott, they could ultimately steal the primetime game.
The Cowboys and Giants have both managed to win just one of their first three games, and the losing team will see their postseason hopes begin to dwindle.
The Giants will face an uphill battle to get their second win, especially since history favors the Cowboys. The NFC East rivals have played 120 games against each other, but the Giants have won only 47 times. The Cowboys defeated New York in 13 of their 14 matchups since 2017, including two routs in 2023. New York suffered a 40-0 loss at home in their season opener, then lost 49-17 later in the season.