Insider names sleeper team to draft Washington QB Michael Penix Jr.
Don't be shocked if Michael Penix Jr. ends up a first-round selection by this NFL franchise.
By John Buhler
While as many as six quarterbacks could go in the first round, I am expecting that at least five will in the 2024 NFL Draft. Caleb Williams is going No. 1 overall to the Chicago Bears. Jayden Daniels and Drake Maye are top-five locks, probably going No. 2 and No. 3, in some order. J.J. McCarthy should be QB4, but could go as high as No. 2, but no lower than No. 11. Then, there's the two other guys...
Bo Nix could go as high as No. 11 to the Minnesota Vikings, or could go as late as the late 30s or early 40s. He is the most pro-ready of any of the quarterbacks, but he is arguably the most polarizing. As for Michael Penix Jr., he could be QB5 if NFL teams aren't that high on Nix. Regardless, I think he is worthy of a top-32 selection. It is why I would take all six of these quarterbacks in the first round.
And you know what? This NFL insider agrees with me! Jordan Schultz of Bleacher Report said while appearing on The Pat McAfee Show to keep an eye on these handful of teams to draft Penix: The Seattle Seahawks, the Atlanta Falcons, as well as the Los Angeles Rams and Minnesota Vikings as sleepers. Atlanta would have to wait until the second round, but the other three teams are all in play. In fact, Schultz called the Rams "a potential sleeper team" for Penix.
Here is a clip of what Schultz said while appearing on The Pat McAfee Show when discussing Penix.
It is a combination of frame, hand size, starting experience and great intangibles that will get him drafted high. His former head coach Kalen DeBoer has said he is one of the best leaders he has ever seen in his entire life. Penix is a college football legend from his brilliant career split at Indiana and Washington. Of all the teams linked to him, the Rams are the best landing spot for him going away.
Let's discuss why the Rams picking at No. 19 overall is without debate the best landing spot for Penix.
NFL insider links Michael Penix Jr. to Los Angeles Rams as a "sleeper"
For as much as I love my Dawg Matthew Stafford, he's not a young pup anymore. In fact, he is two years older than me, and closer to 40 than he is to 30. He may still be able to spin it with the very best of them. This dude was blessed with a howitzer of a right arm after all. However, Sean McVay will need to look for a long-term solution under center. Penix's arm talent and leadership acumen are perfect.
Of the six first-round quarterbacks, Penix probably throws the best deep ball. These were calling cards of both of McVay's noted Rams quarterbacks in Stafford, as well as Jared Goff, now of the Detroit Lions. Neither are great runners, which isn't exactly Penix's forte either. His knees are teams' biggest concerns about his long-term viability in this league. However, the guy rises to the occasion.
The Rams may not love the NFL Draft as much as everyone else, but they did strike gold in recent years with Cooper Kupp and Puka Nacua at the wide receiver position. The Rams need a ready-made solution for if anything were to happen to Stafford, while looking towards their future. Penix can be that guy.
If Penix is not going to the Rams, then I have hard time seeing them pass on Nix with that selection.