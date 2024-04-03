Insider suggests the dream draft haul for Giants without a QB in Round 1
New York Giants general manager Joe Schoen will be all smiles if the team leaves the first two rounds of the 2024 NFL Draft with these two players, and one insider appears to believe it is within the realm of possibility.
By Lior Lampert
There has been plenty of speculation about what the New York Giants plan to do with the No. 6 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft — they have numerous directions they can take with the selection.
Will they trade up to take one of the consensus top-four quarterbacks (Caleb Williams, Drake Maye, Jayden Daniel, and J.J. McCarthy)? Or do they stay put and hope one slips through the cracks and falls to them at No. 6? Alternatively, do they address their need for a No. 1 wide receiver to make life easier for their current franchise signal-caller Daniel Jones?
General manager Joe Schoen and the Giants front office have done well to keep their cards to their chest this offseason. So it makes you wonder: What are they cooking?
Benjamin Allbright, who covers the Denver Broncos for KOA Colorado, presented an intriguing draft approach that he “wouldn’t be surprised to see” Schoen and the G-Men take.
Insider proposes A+ draft haul for Giants, landing a QB outside of Round 1
Allbright posted on X (formerly known as Twitter), suggesting that New York may be eyeing standout LSU receiver Malik Nabers in the first round and Washington quarterback Michael Penix Jr. in round two to form what they hope will be a dynamic duo for years to come.
But Allbright notes that the Giants would likely need to move up the draft board from the No. 47 selection to snag Penix in the second round, somewhere in the “39-ish” range. However, the 2023 Heisman Trophy runner-up had two top-30 visits this week — one with the Las Vegas Raiders and another with the Broncos. So this may be all for not at the end of the day.
If the G-Men can pull this off, they’d be adding a potential successor to Jones without burning a Day 1 pick while adding an uber-talented pass-catcher with the potential to be a bonafide star, virtually knocking out two birds with one stone via the draft.
Schoen and Giants head coach Brian Daboll recently skipped out on North Carolina’s Pro Day (where Maye worked out) to watch Penix throw at the Pro Day in Washington, only adding fuel to the fire.