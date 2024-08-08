Insiders suggest Knicks may need to trade for a different center during the season
By Kyle Delaney
The New York Knicks already had the ninth-best defensive rating in the league last season and from a defensive standpoint, they just got better. A lot better. With Mikal Bridges paired next to OG Anunoby, New York is poised to be a nightmare for opposing teams' offenses. Yet, one question remains. How will the Knicks' frontcourt adjust to the loss of Isaiah Hartenstein?
After Mitchell Robinson went down in December with an ankle injury, Hartenstein stepped up big. He started in 49 of the 75 games he played with the Knicks and led the team in rebounds and blocks during the regular season, with 8.3 boards and 1.1 rejections per game. This led to a big payday for Hartenstein, albeit not from New York. He is currently preparing for his first season with the Oklahoma City Thunder. Although he made his living protecting the rim and crashing the glass, Hartenstein's ability as a big in the pick-and-roll was an understated aspect of New York's offense last season.
Now, the Knicks' depth at the center position gets somewhat murky after Robinson. They still have Julius Randle, and they just re-signed Precious Achiuwa. But both are better accustomed to playing the four and neither are on Hartenstein's level of facilitator. John Hollinger and Fred Katz of The Athletic talked about this Hartenstein-shaped hole in their frontcourt and concluded this was the biggest concern for the Knicks heading into this season. It also might affect the Knicks in more ways than one, especially when it comes to how teams guard their star point guard Jalen Brunson.
Katz writes:
"Defenses couldn’t trap Brunson as easily knowing Hartenstein was there to receive a bounce pass and create out of the mini four-on-three. If Robinson is setting that screen, they have no problem attacking."
With Hartenstein out of the picture, the Knicks need another player to fill that role. They need someone to be that connector, like Draymond Green is for the Warriors. According to Katz and Hollinger, the best way to go about finding this guy is via in-season trade since, "the best options are ones that will become available if certain teams decide to pivot toward the future."
Jusuf Nurkić from the Phoenix Suns, Robert Williams III from the Portland Trail Blazers, and Larry Nance Jr. of the Atlanta Hawks were all listed. These are guys who check all the boxes for New York and could definitely help give the Knicks some flexibility at the center position.
The backup center position is critical. Take a look at Boston Celtics backup center Luke Kornet for example. That's someone who knows his role and plays it well. After all, to compete with the best teams in the league, it doesn't just take the starting five. It requires all 15 players on the roster. Don't get me wrong. The Knicks are still in terrific shape. However, if they can find their Hartenstein replacement, and it works out, that might just be the difference maker.