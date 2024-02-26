Iowa unveils perfect tribute to Caitlin Clark on Hawkeyes home court
Iowa found a touching way to honor Caitlin Clark for breaking the NCAA scoring record.
Before the matchup between Illinois and Iowa, the Hawkeyes debuted a brand new court logo marking the exact spot where Caitlin Clark drained her record-breaking 3-point shot on Feb. 15 to break the NCAA Division I women's basketball scoring record.
That 3 was her 3,528th career point to pass Kelsey Plum for the scoring record. The spot on the floor was marked with a "Clark 22" logo.
Going into Sunday's game against Illinois, Clark had 3,593 points. She finished the game with 24 points, 15 rebounds, and 10 assists in an outstanding all-around performance to notch her 16th triple-double. That triple-double makes her second only to Sabrina Ionescu for the all-time NCAA mark in that category men or women.
"It's super special; that's something I'll always remember and a shot I'll always remember," Clark said post-game. "I'm thankful for this university and the athletic department that wanted to do that; they didn't have to do that."
The next record Clark is going for is Pete Maravich's all-time Division I NCAA scoring record, which is 3,667, which he set back in 1967-1970. She now sits 51 points shy of surpassing Maravich and taking another record.
Iowa plays next on Wednesday at Minnesota before concluding Big Ten regular season play on Sunday at home against Ohio State. With those two regular season games left, Clark is striving to break that record. She would need to score 25.5 points per game, which is light work for Clark.