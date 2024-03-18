Iowa Women's March Madness Schedule: When does Caitlin Clark play next?
Stay up to date with the Iowa Hawkeyes and Caitlin Clark and their schedule for the NCAA Tournament.
Caitlin Clark and the No. 2-ranked Iowa Hawkeyes earned a No. 1 seed spot in the Albany regional after recording a 29-4 regular season record and winning their third consecutive Big Ten Tournament championship.
Who will the Hawkeyes play next?
We don't know exactly who the Hawkeyes will play next, considering they are matched up against the winner of Holy Cross and the University of Tennessee-Martin, in one of two First Four matchups in which the two teams compete for the No. 16 seed in the Albany Region.
The battle between the two teams will be Thursday, March 21, at 9 p.m. ET.
When will the Hawkeyes play next?
The Hawkeyes' first-round game will begin on Saturday, March 23, at Iowa's home court, Carver-Hawkeyes Arena. Tipoff is at 3 p.m. ET, and coverage will be on ABC.
If the Hawkeyes win, they will then play the winner of No. 8 West Virginia and No. 9 Princeton in the second round on Monday, March 25.
The time of the game is TBD, but the location stays the same, with Iowa City as the host site.
What will it take for Clark to get back to the Final Four?
Clark and the Hawkeyes will not have an easy journey to return to the Final Four this year.
There is a potential matchup against No. 4 seed Kansas State in the Sweet 16 and maybe even No. 3 seed LSU in the regional final.
The second regional in Albany features notable teams like No. 2 seed UCLA and No. 5 Colorado.
Clark and Iowa reached the National Championship game last season, before losing to Angel Reese and LSU. Clark has already declared for the WNBA Draft, where she is widely expected to be selected by the Indiana Fever with No. 1 pick, which makes this her final March Madness run.