Is 49ers DE Nick Bosa related to Joey Bosa?
The Bosa ties run deep in the NFL.
By Lior Lampert
Nick Bosa has been a critical contributor and reason why the San Francisco 49ers are playing in Super Bowl LVIII against the Kansas City Chiefs.
On Super Bowl Sunday, Bosa’s goal will be to wreak havoc and make life difficult for Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes as he looks to bring a title to the Bay Area for the first time since 1994.
Ahead of the big game, he could reach out to someone who has seen plenty of Mahomes and Kansas City throughout his career – his brother Joey [Bosa].
Yes. The Bosa brothers are the sons of former Miami Dolphins defensive end John Bosa. Joey is the eldest of the two brothers by two years. Joey was born on July 11, 1995, compared to Nick’s October 23, 1997 date of birth.
Joey has spent eight seasons with the Los Angeles Chargers, an AFC West divisional rival to the Chiefs. With that in mind, Nick would be wise to contact his older brother and ask him for any pointers ahead of his clash against Mahomes and Kansas City.
The Bosa brothers have a lot in common from a football perspective.
Both are elite pass rushers who played college football at Ohio State University before being selected with a top three selection in their respective draft class (Joey was the third pick in the 2016 NFL Draftand Nick was taken second overall in 2019) and earning AP Defensive Rookie of the Year honors en route to exactly four Pro Bowl nods throughout their careers.
However, Nick has two Super Bowl appearances (including Super Bowl LVIII), while Joey has yet to make it past the Divisional Round in his eight-year NFL career. Moreover, Nick is the reigning AP Defensive Player of the Year, a feat Joey has yet to accomplish.