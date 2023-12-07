Is Anthony Davis playing tonight? Latest injury update for Lakers vs. Pelicans
Check out Anthony Davis' status for the In-Season Tournament semifinals game against the Pelicans.
By Kdelaney
Tonight, the Los Angeles Lakers will take on the New Orleans Pelicans in the semifinals of the NBA's first In-Season Tournament in Las Vegas. The Pelicans (12-10) are eighth in the Western Conference while the Lakers (13-9) are fifth. Both teams are 3-2 in their last five games, and both teams have their eyes set on that $500,000.
As the potential payday creeps its way into players' psyches, expect tonight's matchup to be intense and physical. That, paired with the fact that this is Anthony Davis' (and Jaxon Hayes') old team, should make tonight's game extra exciting to watch. There is one uncertainty for Los Angeles, however, and that is Anthony Davis' injury status.
Anthony Davis probable for tonight's game against the Pelicans
According to the injury report, Anthony Davis is probable for tonight's game. It's the same left abductor/hip spasm that's bothered him all season. In his last outing against the Suns, Davis finished with 27 points and 15 rebounds. Hopefully, Davis will be available for this high-stakes matchup, especially since it's against Davis' former team.
Alongside Davis, LeBron James (left calf contusion) is also listed on the injury report. For the LA faithful, don't panic. Both James and Davis were listed on the Lakers' injury report prior to the Lakers' last game against the Suns on Tuesday, Dec. 5. In that game, James played the most minutes he has all season and Davis logged 39 minutes, his third most in a game this season.
It's a quick flight to Las Vegas for the Lakers so don't be surprised if T-Mobile Arena is littered with more purple and gold jerseys than Pelicans merch. Despite the Lakers' home-away-from-home court advantage, the Pelicans aren't out of the running. As their quarterfinal win over the Sacramento Kings revealed, this Pelicans team is terrifying when healthy.
At the start of the season, the Pelicans were shorthanded and struggled to string together wins. In early November, the Pelicans called a players-only meeting after a five-game skid. Since that players-only meeting, the Pelicans have gone 8-4, beating the Dallas Mavericks, Denver Nuggets, and most recently, the Sacramento Kings. With Trey Murphy III, CJ McCollum, and Jose Alvarado all returning to action, the Pelicans have finally established some rhythm. Overall, it'll be a tell-all tonight and we'll see who wants it more.